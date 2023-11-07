March Hare and Universal Studs combine to stand Southern Hills and Diplomat

March Hare Stud's stallions Southern Hills and Diplomat will stand in partnership at Universal Stud in Northern Ireland for 2024.

Southern Hills, a Royal Ascot-winning juvenile by Gleneagles, and Diplomat, a German Group 2 and hurdle winner by Teofilo, will be situated at Bernard Havern's operation to allow Northern Irish breeders greater access. The pair will stand for £2,000 and £1,500 respectively.

March Hare Stud's Rosie Gedge-Gibson said: "We aim to build a long-standing relationship to which stallions can stand in partnership with Universal and to allow breeders to access stallion who they might not when they stand in the UK."

Southern Hills and Diplomat have their first yearlings this year alongside 2,000 Guineas second Tip Two Win and Graded winner Legends Of War.

March Hare Stud also has the first foals by Roseman heading to the upcoming sales. The son of Kingman, a Listed winner and second in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, is out of a Pivotal sister to top-class miler Immortal Verse, and his first crop have been received accordingly.

One breeder, Jo Radley, said: "We love our Roseman colt, he's strong, correct, a very good walker and has excellent bone. He has a wonderful temperament and is from the female family of 1,000 Guineas winner Shadayid out of a mare who was rated 103 and won three races for John Gosden. He's an excellent advert for the sire."

Another, Greg Saveall-Green, added: "My colt out of Wootton Creek is very strong and athletic. You can see the Kingman quality coming through in his physique and he has the walk to match."

Roseman will top the March Hare Stud roster at £5,000, with Middle Park Stakes winner and established sire Charming Thought at £3,000. Legends Of War stands at £4,000, with Tip Two Win at £2,500 and Master Carpenter at £1,000.

