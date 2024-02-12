Jumping prospects join elite Flat broodmares among this week's Arqana highlights

The latest round of auction action should take buyers of just about every category back to Normandy, with Arqana's February Mixed Sale conducted over sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A large catalogue includes horses in training from the Flat and National Hunt world, yearlings and two-year-olds, but it is broodmares which have traditionally held most appeal at this sale.

Last year saw notable action by BBA Ireland, which secured the Galileo mare Rasmiya, in foal to Mehmas, for a sale-topping €315,000, making her the most expensive individual to be sold at the sale since Giofra's half-sister Graciously made €500,000 in 2019. The catalogue also contained Corine Barande-Barbe's fine sprinter Air De Valse, who changed hands for €240,000.

There is one mare registered in foal to Mehmas among this year's listings. Soniechka (lot 134) is a Notnowcato half-sister to Group 2 winner and stallion Titus Livius, as well as German 1,000 Guineas heroine Briseida, who is being offered through La Motteraye Consignment. She has already produced Amo Racing's Prix du Calvados runner-up Sparkling Beauty for Biddestone Stud, who was resold for €450,000 at December's Breeding Stock Sale.

Rolleville (163) is a Listed-placed Rock Of Gibraltar mare from Haras de Maulepaire offered carrying her first foal by Sioux Nation, while there are other mares covered by a wide range of sires, from jumping-geared Kapgarde and Choeur Du Nord to speedy City Light.

There is also a chance to potentially have one of Arc hero Torquator Tasso's first crop, with Haras d'Ombreville's Rusookh (192), an unraced Nayef half-sister to Prix du Jockey Club third Motamarris from the family of Tamayuz, due to go under the hammer after her 2023 visit to the Gestut Auenquelle resident.

A mare carrying a foal by German superstar Torquator Tasso is in this week's catalogue Credit: Frank Sorge

Among a collection of fillies from the track, or broodmares in waiting, is Chesska (160). Unraced for the Wertheimer family, reportedly after an injury at two, she is a three-year-old daughter of Japanese star Lord Kanaloa out of their Prix Saint-Alary winner Queen's Jewel.

The Aga Khan Studs offers a draft of five, including Afza (227), an unraced Siyouni filly from the Group 1 family of Ashkalani, and Manshina (338) a Teofilo daughter of dazzling Group 1 mare Mandesha, already the dam of Group-placed and Listed winner Mandour.

The late wildcards contained an entry of particular interest in Kassel Allen (70), trained by Hugo Merienne to win a big Listed chase for four-year-olds at Cagnes-sur-Mer last month. By Castle Du Berlais, he is from a smart family developed by breeder Bruno Vagne and is out of a half-sister to Grade 1 Sefton Novices' Hurdle winner Gelino Bello.

Le Kerry (60), meanwhile, is offered by Karwin Farm to dissolve a partnership. The three-year-old Gemix colt, a half-brother to two black-type jumpers, is out of a half-sister to brilliant Prix Maurice Gillois winner Le Berry, who was by the same sire.

Figures last year were encouraging compared with 2022, with 242 of 307 lots selling at a clearance rate of 79 per cent, for an aggregate of €3,742,300, average of €15 298 and median of €6,500. Sessions begin at 11am local time (10am GMT) on both days.

