Irish Derby and St Leger winner Capri on the move to Willow Wood Farm for 2024

Capri, winner of the Irish Derby and St Leger, is on the move from Coolmore's Grange Stud to Willow Wood Farm in Cheshire for 2024.

In a deal brokered by Richard Venn, the son of Galileo will join a team that includes Coronation Cup and Prix Royal-Oak winner Ask, sire of recent Grade 2 Sharp Novices' Hurdle winner Lookaway.

Bred by Lynch Bages Ltd and Camas Park Stud, Capri defeated Rekindling on his second start at two for Aidan O'Brien and Coolmore. He added the Listed Coolmore Canford Cliffs Stakes to his CV before a three-quarter length win in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes. He was also third to Waldgiest in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud.

Capri beat a top-class field in the 2017 St Leger Credit: Edward Whitaker

The following year at three he defeated Cracksman and Wings Of Eagles in the Irish Derby and followed up in a red-hot renewal of the St Leger, beating Crystal Ocean, Stradivarius, Rekindling and Coronet in the Doncaster Classic. He also won the Group 3 Alleged Stakes at Naas the following April.

Capri is the third foal out of the winning Anabaa mare Dialafara, an Aga Khan-bred half-sister to the Group-placed Diaghan and a daughter of Group 2 Prix de Malleret winner Diamilina.

He is a brother to Fred Winter winner and Grade 1-placed Brazil as well as Listed winner and St Leger fourth Tower Of London, Group 3 Loughbrown Stakes winner Cypress Creek plus fellow Group scorer and Irish Oaks third Passion. They are all full-siblings to Sovereign Parade, the dam of last year's Fillies' Mile heroine Commissioning.

Capri had stood at Grange Stud since his retirement in 2020, standing this year for €2,500.

Read more

'He has all the attributes to become a successful stallion' - Mostahdaf joining new Shadwell UK roster after Breeders' Cup

Classic heroes Adayar and Westover both heading to stud in Japan