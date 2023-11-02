'He has all the attributes to become a successful stallion' - Mostahdaf joining new Shadwell UK roster after Breeders' Cup

Mostahdaf will be retiring to stand for Shadwell after his final start in this weekend's Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf in a move which will see all of the operation's UK-based stallions relocating to Beech House Stud in Newmarket.

A homebred son of Frankel trained by John and Thady Gosden, Mostahdaf's season has featured an emphatic win in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes followed by another glittering victory over Europe's elite in the the Juddmonte International, becoming the first horse in 15 years to complete that double in the same season.

A winner of ten of his 16 starts and prize-money of £2.4m, Mostahdaf is out of the Dubawi mare Handassa, herself a stakes victor over a mile. He is a half-brother to dual Group 1-winning miler Nazeef from the family of top sprinters, Pastoral Pursuits and Goodricke.

Stephen Collins, Shadwell's European bloodstock manager, said: "Shadwell are delighted that Mostahdaf will retire to the newly refurbished Beech House stallion complex in Newmarket.

Frankie Dettori salutes after Mostahdaf wins the Juddmonte International Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He has all the attributes to become a successful stallion. Mostahdaf was an outstanding winner of both the Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes, the highest-rated winner of the race since Dubai Millennium in 2000, and the Group 1 Juddmonte International Stakes at York in the same year. A truly remarkable historic double achieved by only two horses in the last 50 years.

"He possesses a pedigree packed with natural speed, being closely related to two champion Group 1 winning sprinters. Mostahdaf demonstrated his incredible turn of foot by winning over seven-furlongs on debut and winning three races at a mile at three before being stepped up in trip. A quality, well balanced, imposing individual, with an athletic walk, he should prove very popular with breeders."

Shadwell's UK roster currently features Baaeed, Mohaather and Tasleet, who have been based at the operation's Nunnery Stud near Thetford.

