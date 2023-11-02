Classic heroes Adayar and Westover both heading to stud in Japan

Frankel's Classic-winning sons Adayar and Westover are both heading for stallion careers in Japan, it was announced on Thursday.

The former, who won the 2021 Derby for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby before going on to victory in the King George, is heading to Darley Japan. Juddmonte homebred Westover, who took last year's Irish Derby and the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in June, has been sold and is bound for Yushun Stallion Station.

Adayar will join Hukum, Shadwell's Group 1-winning brother to Baaeed, at Darley Japan and its president Harry Sweeney said:

"We are very pleased to be able to simultaneously introduce Derby winner Adayar and King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Hukum. Of course, we hope that they will not only be successful in harmony with Japan, but also that their offspring will spread their wings to Europe and the rest of the world."

Westover and Colin Keane winning the 2022 Irish Derby. Credit: Patrick McCann

Westover, a brother to the smart Monarchs Glen, was also third in last year's Derby behind Desert Crown and finished runner-up to not only the mighty Equinox in Dubai but to Ace Impact in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, where he picked up an injury and was retired.

A statement from Juddmonte read: "Juddmonte is pleased to announce that Westover has been sold and will stand at Yushun Stallion Station in Hokkaido, Japan for the 2024 season. He will be syndicated, and a fee is yet to be determined.

"Given his tremendously consistent race record, along with his beautiful conformation andpedigree, he is sure to make a successful contribution to the Japanese breeding industry."

Read more

Sea The Moon to stand for career-high £32,500 as Lanwades Stud reveals 2024 fees

Breeders' Cup breed-shapers: five winners who have made a lasting impact