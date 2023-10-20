'We are grateful for the many years we had with him' - pensioned Lane's End veteran Langfuhr dies aged 31

In winning some of North America's top races, standing at Lane's End Farm, and enjoying retirement there, Langfuhr made an impression. In reporting his death on Thursday, Lane's End noted that impact.

"We are deeply saddened to share that champion Langfuhr has passed away at age 31," the farm wrote in a social media posting. "We are grateful for the many years we had with him. Langfuhr's intelligence and kind temperament will have a lasting impact on all who had the opportunity to work with him."

Langfuhr had been pensioned at the farm for the past five years after joining the Lane's End stallion roster in 2004 after standing his initial six years at Vinery.

A son of Danzig, Langfuhr twice finished among the leading sires (in 2003 and 2007) as his 1,839 foals from 21 crops have earned nearly $120 million. His legacy includes 23 Graded stakes winners and five champions, led by Canadian Triple Crown winner Wando, who in 2003 earned Horse of the Year and champion three-year-old honours in that country.

His other champions include 2007 champion older horse Lawyer Ron, 2004 Canadian champion older horse Mobil , 2006 Canadian champion three-year-old filly Kimchi, and Cochis, a champion imported mare in Mexico. Mobil stands at Duncan Farms in Ohio.

Campaigned by Gustav Schickedanz and trained by Michael Keogh, Langfuhr was named Canada's champion sprinter as a 4-year-old after winning the Vosburgh Stakes and Forego Handicap. The following year, he captured the Grade 1 Metropolitan Handicap and Carter Handicap.

"It has been a privilege to stand Langfuhr at Lane's End," Lane's End's Bill Farish said when Langfuhr was pensioned. "We are very grateful to Mr. Schickedanz for entrusting us with his outstanding career."

