'She’s just going on the right path' - Group 1 winner Via Sistina impressing Chris Waller ahead of Australian debut

Chris Waller has taken an international approach to the preparation of high-class European import Via Sistina, hoping it can result in a first-up win in Saturday’s Ranvet Stakes at Rosehill.

After watching William Haggas travel horses to Sydney with great success over the past few autumn carnivals, Waller is taking a leaf out of his book. “I kept a close eye on what Mr Haggas has done with a few of his horses which have beaten Verry Elleegant a number of times,’’ the trainer told RacingNSW.

“He just gets it right every year. Firstly he brings the right horse. Secondly he prepares them well and thirdly they cope with the trip. So she looks like she’s that type of horse. She’s thrived the last two weeks. She’s just going on the right path forward and I’ve been impressed with her.”

The Group 1 winner arrived in Sydney a few weeks ago having run second in the Champions Stakes at Ascot in October when she was beaten three-quarters of a length by King Of Steel.

Via Sistina on her way to winning the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh Credit: Alan Crowhurst

She had sold to Evergreen Equine for 2,700,000gns at the Tattersalls December Mare Sale, having cost Stephen Hillen just 5,000gns from the December Yearling Sale around four years previously.

“Her form makes me smile,’’ Waller said. “I’ve been lucky enough to see King Of Steel race in person a couple of times and he’s a big deal. Arguably she should have beaten him last start on a similar type of track at the same distance. If she brings that form it’ll be exciting.”

Via Sistina was bred by Laundry Cottage Stud out of the unraced Galileo mare Nigh, a half-sister to the top-class sprinter Kingsgate Native.

She won twice for Joe Tuite before switching to George Boughey's yard, where she landed the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, as well as the Dahlia Stakes and Prix Fille de l'Air.

