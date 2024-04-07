Who are the most expensive yearlings sold at public auction around the world?
On the eve of the sale of Winx's yearling by Pierro, Aisling Crowe documents the highpoints across the globe
Australia
A$5,000,000 (£2.6m/€3m)
Redoute's Choice - Helsinge (Desert Sun)
Inglis Easter Yearling Sale 2013
Gilgai Farm to BC3 Thoroughbreds
A half-brother to the globetrotting Group 1 winner and Royal Ascot heroine Black Caviar and to the Group 1 winner, now sire, All Too Hard, 'Jimmy' was euthanised later that year when suffering from severe laminitis.
Britain
5,000,000gns
Al Naamah
Galileo - Alluring Park (Green Desert)
Tattersalls October Yearling Sale Book 1 2013
Lodge Park Stud to Al Shaqab Racing
The most expensive yearling sold in Europe, Al Naamah went through the ring the year after her full-sister Was won the Oaks. Trained by Andre Fabre, she won her maiden on her debut at two and earned black type on three occasions. She is the dam of two winners from four runners.
France
€2,600,000
Parabellum
Dubawi - Pacifique (Montjeu)
Arqana August Yearling Sale 2016
Ecurie des Monceaux to John Ferguson
The first foal of Group 3 winner Pacifique, who is a three-parts sister to Irish Oaks winner Chicquita, Parabellum won a Saint-Cloud maiden at three for Godolphin and Fabre before selling for £25,000 at Goffs UK in January 2019.
Ireland
3,100,000 Irish gns (€4.2m)
Authaal
Shergar - Galletto (Nijinsky)
Goffs Invitation Yearling Sale 1984
Camas Park Stud to Tote Cherry-Downes
Authaal, the record-breaking son of Shergar, was not only his star-crossed sire's most expensive offspring but also his best. Trained by David O'Brien for Sheikh Mohammed, he won the Irish St Leger before being transferred to Australia, where he won further Group 1s – the Underwood Stakes and Queen Elizabeth Stakes – and was third in the Caulfield Cup for Colin Hayes. He stood in Japan for a number of years.
Japan
¥ 510,000,000 (£2.7m/€3.1m)
Shonan Addeybb
Deep Impact - Sheave (Mineshaft)
JRHA Select Yearling Sale 2020
Northern Farm to Tetsuhide Kunimoto
From the penultimate crop of another legendary stallion in Deep Impact, this half-brother to Kentucky Oaks winner Cathryn Sophia set the ring alight in 2020. Out of Sheave, an unraced daughter of Grade 2 Golden Rod Stakes winner and Grade 1 Ashland Stakes third Belterra, by Unbridled, Shonan Addeybb has won two of his 19 starts and most recently the five-year-old was third at Kyoto in February.
New Zealand
NZ$3,600,000 (£1.7m/€2m)
Don Eduardo
Zabeel - Diamond Lover (Sticks And Stones)
New Zealand Bloodstock Premier Yearling Sale 2000
Cambridge Stud to Gooree Park Stud
Don Eduardo, who would go on to win the Group 1 AJC Derby and sire a Group 1 winner, had a truly regal pedigree and came from Cambridge Stud's most distinguished family. His sire was the legendary Zabeel, his dam the Group 1 winner Diamond Lover who is a half-sister to the brilliant Octagonal and two more Group 1 winners, and his granddam the brilliant Eight Carat.
United States
$13,100,000
Seattle Dancer
Nijinsky - My Charmer (Poker)
Kentucky July Selected Yearling Sale 1985
Warner L Jones Jr (agent) to BBA
The half-brother to Triple Crown champion Seattle Slew and the Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Lomond remains the most expensive yearling ever sold at public auction, bringing the hammer down at the modern-day equivalent of $37.1m. Bought by a group that included Robert Sangster, John Magnier and Stavros Niarchos, in whose colours he ran, Seattle Dancer won the Group 2 Gallinule Stakes and Derrinstown Derby Trial and was second in the Grand Prix de Paris. Standing initially at Coolmore's Ashford Stud in Kentucky, before stints at Coolmore in Ireland, then Japan and finally Gestut Auenquelle, he sired 37 stakes winners including Group/Grade 1 winners Pike Place Dancer, Caffe Latte and Seattle Rhyme, and German Classic heroine Que Belle.
Published on 7 April 2024inBloodstock
Last updated 09:48, 7 April 2024
- First runner out of dual Group 1 heroine Hydrangea set for Ballydoyle bow at Leopardstown on Sunday
- Content could be a Classic angel for Galileo
- Half-sister to dual Group 1 winner among Godolphin trio in small but select Kempton novice heat
- Leading Qatari trainer to join ranks in Newmarket with backing of Wathnan Racing
- Intense Raffles a homebred hero for Munir and Souede at Fairyhouse
