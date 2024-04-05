Grade 1-winning millionaire stallion to stand for free in 2024

Watching the approaching closure of Golden Gate Fields in his hometown of San Francisco and the struggles California racetracks face with field sizes, trainer and owner-breeder Eddie Rich felt he needed to do something.

Rich decided to make his contribution by allowing mare owners to breed to his stallion Finnegans Wake for free throughout the rest of the 2024 breeding season and maybe longer.

The initiative he announced this week actually has two goals: first, to help encourage California breeders to keep mares in production in order to bolster the state's foal crop; and, second, to try giving his largely overlooked stallion more opportunities to prove himself.

"Maybe it sounds like there is a catch, but there isn't really," said Rich. "I want to see more horses and bigger field sizes. I think breeders need some encouragement, too, because we are in a difficult place right now. And, I believe in this horse. I've had him for pretty much backyard breeding and it's hurt him, I know it's hurt him. He's a gorgeous animal and just needs runners."

Finnegans Wake is a millionaire Grade 1 winner by Powerscourt out of the stakes-placed Silver Ghost mare Boat's Ghost. He is a half brother to stakes winner Puca, by Big Brown, who is the dam of 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage.

Raced by Donegal Racing and Rockingham Ranch, Finnegans Wake won or placed in 12 Graded stakes. His five Graded stakes wins included the Grade 1 Turf Classic Stakes, Grade 2 San Marcos Stakes, Grade 2 San Gabriel Stakes, Grade 2 Hollywood Turf Cup Stakes and Grade 3 Arlington Handicap. He was retired with an 8-4-4 record from 37 starts and earned $1,594,665.

Finnegans Wake entered stud in California at Ballena Vista Farm for $3,500 and never gained traction as a sire. He bred 23 mares his first two seasons at stud. In 2018, Rich was among those who sent a mare to the stallion and was very happy with the resulting foal.

Rich wanted to breed back to Finnegans Wake in 2019 and was told the horse was no longer at stud. He didn't give up on the stallion, and after following a twisting road of many conversations involving multiple farms for a year, he wound up acquiring Finnegans Wake in a package of horses he bought in 2021.

"I wanted to get back to breeding to him because I saw something in him," he said.

Finnegans Wake's foals, in the meantime, are doing just enough to keep Rich's dreams alive.

The stallion has 19 foals of racing age that include 11 starters and seven winners. His best performer to date is The Calabrese Kid , who has an 8-9-2 record from 34 starts and earned nearly $96,000.

So far this year, Finnegans Wake has been represented by two winners - The Calabrese Kid and Soo Brooklyn. He has six two-year-olds this year that have all been named, and two yearlings that include a colt out of a mare Rich raced and later sold named Acclam The Queen

The mare, whom he got in lieu of training fees owed to him by a client, is a daughter of Lutess, who is the dam of 2022 California Horse of the Year, champion three-year-old filly, and champion sprinter Fun To Dream, by Arrogate.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him and the others either go through a sale or race," said Rich.

Finnegans Wake stands at Hunter Stallion Station near Wilton, about 25 miles southeast of Sacramento. The farm is owned by equine reproduction veterinarian and surgeon Dr Robert Hunter.

"The stallion is at a great place right now," said Rich. "Dr Hunter is a top reproductive vet, and the people there take care of the mares properly."

Rich, who has been running a public training stable since 1988 and breeds primarily to race the foals he raises, said he really doesn't know how long he'll keep Finnegans Wake's seasons complimentary.

"I want to get exposure but I also want to give some incentive to the breeders," he said. "I'm really in the game more for the romantic angle. The racetrack is where I was brought up, and racing is my weekends and vacations. When my friends were going to Disneyland, I was in the grandstand.

“I just love thoroughbred racing, and I believe in dreaming with these horses a little bit."

