Saudi Cup and Dubai Turf hero Panthalassa bows out at Nakayama racecourse ceremony
Last year's Saudi Cup hero and 2022 Dubai Turf winner Panthalassa bowed out of a glittering racing career in a ceremony at Nakayama racecourse on Monday.
Held after racing, a sizeable crowd gathered to pay tribute to the dual Group 1 winner, a son of Lord Kanaloa who will stand at Arrow Stud this term.
Panthalassa, who made all last February in Riyadh to go with his dead-heat with Lord North at Meydan the previous March, won seven of his 27 starts for owner Hiroo Race Co Ltd.
He was also placed a further six times, including when second to Equinox in the Tenno Sho in October 2022.
Trainer Yoshito Yahagi said of the Hidenori Kimura-bred seven-year-old: "I didn't think he would win two international Group 1s when he was younger as he was around at the same time as Contrail, who was a genius.
"In human terms, he was a hard-working horse, and I want his children to beat Equinox's children."
Regular rider Yutaka Yoshida added: "I've won the big races overseas with him, but what I remember most is the frustration I felt when we were second in the Tenno Sho [to Equinox].
"I hope he enjoys his new life as a sire and I want to ride his offspring and win the big race some day. I want to thank him very much for his hard work."
Published on 8 January 2024inInternational
Last updated 11:07, 8 January 2024
