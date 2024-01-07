Biggest and best-bred crops set to stand Mehmas in good stead for a power-packed 2024

There's an old belief that what a person does on New Year's Day sets a precedent for the year to follow.

If that's the case, then 2024 is going to be a successful one for Mehmas as Tally-Ho's record-breaking young sire began the year in style, siring a new Group winner while the scent of gunpowder still lingered in the air from the new year's pyrotechnics.

Taj Dragon's victory in the Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup at Sha Tin was a notable one as it provided Mehmas with a 16th individual Group winner from his first four crops of runners.