Sires of 2024
premium

Biggest and best-bred crops set to stand Mehmas in good stead for a power-packed 2024

Aisling Crowe starts the Sires of 2024 series with Tally-Ho Stud's bright young gun

Mehmas in his paddock at Tally-Ho Stud
Mehmas in his paddock at Tally-Ho Stud

There's an old belief that what a person does on New Year's Day sets a precedent for the year to follow. 

If that's the case, then 2024 is going to be a successful one for Mehmas as Tally-Ho's record-breaking young sire began the year in style, siring a new Group winner while the scent of gunpowder still lingered in the air from the new year's pyrotechnics.

Taj Dragon's victory in the Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup at Sha Tin was a notable one as it provided Mehmas with a 16th individual Group winner from his first four crops of runners.

Aisling CroweBloodstock journalist

Published on 7 January 2024inSires of 2024

Last updated 10:06, 8 January 2024

