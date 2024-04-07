'It will be in my heart forever' - Joao Moreira takes Japanese Classic glory on Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch bloomed in Sunday's Oka Sho (Japanese 1,000 Guineas) to give her sire Epiphaneia a second win in the Hanshin Classic since 2020.

Brazilian maestro Joao Moreira was in the plate aboard the Northern Farm homebred, who had been off the track since being a narrow runner-up to Ascoli Piceno in the Hanshin Juvenile Fillies in mid-December and it was that same rival and race favourite who closed to within three-quarters of a length here.

The Sakae Kunieda-trained winner had been settled in mid-pack but was edged into space by his rider at the top of the straight and had too much power for her opposition.

Epiphaneia, the 2014 Japan Cup winner standing at Shadai Stallion Station, now has four top-level winners on his CV. Daring Tact, who came from his first crop, claimed the Oka Show en route to landing the Japanese Fillies Triple Crown.

Stellenbosch is the first foal on the track from Blaukrans, a three-time winner by Rulership out of Land's Edge, a half-sister to the breed-shaping Deep Impact.

For Kunieda it was a third Oka Sho, having won with Apapane in 2010 and then the brilliant Almond Eye in 2018. Moreira, who is riding in Japan under a short-term licence, had made an immediate impact as he also landed the Group 2 Hanshin Himba Stakes aboard Masked Diva on Saturday. He won the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup back in 2018 with Lys Gracieux.

"She didn’t jump very well but she did nothing wrong during the race – she was very impressive," said Moreira. "When we were approaching the home turn, we were trapped but as we passed by the 500m marker we were able to split horses.

"She went up front a little bit too early and I was worried she couldn’t sustain her speed all the way to the end but, as with all good horses, she has proved to be capable and has given me my second Group 1 win in Japan, which will be in my heart forever."

Kunieda added: "She has high ability and she's a good horse, I'm glad she was able to prove that. I think we had an ideal horse race. It was a very smooth race, it was easy to ride, and Moreira seemed happy.

"Looking at the horse's body and her composure, I don't think there will be any problems in the 2400m Oaks. I went safely without any trouble and won the first race, so I would like to dream of winning the next one and the one after that [the Triple Crown]."

