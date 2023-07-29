'It is the right time to build a bridge to facilitate co-operation' - HKTBA sensing growth in Hong Kong breeding

This summer has seen the inauguration of the Hong Kong Thoroughbred Breeders’ Alliance (HKTBA). Its first chairman, Apollo Ng, tells us more about what could be an important development in the jurisdiction.

Can you tell us about the foundation of the HKTBA and your involvement in it?

The embryo and framework were conceived during the pandemic. Although Hong Kong does not have any local breeding ground, serious players in the racing industry have invested heavily in breeding stock and infrastructures, farms and studs, around the world to enable ourselves to some supply of horses if not much. However, unlike other racing jurisdictions who have a breeders association to represent their interest, HK does not have such an organisation.

So during the pandemic even though we couldn't meet face to face, founding members of our group discussed about the possibly of forming an alliance, with the mission of providing opportunities for HK owners to know more about breeding to ensure the future sustainability of our industry.

We understand that HK does not have a commercially viable environment to have thoroughbred breeding, but with HK's inclusion in the Development Plan of the Greater Bay Area particularly in the part of horse racing - Conghua racecourse is run under Hong Kong Jockey Club rules and regulations - there may be future opportunities which one may not have foreseen.

It is premature to say that there will be breeding activities which are commercially realistic in the next ten or even 15 years, but it is the right time to build a bridge to facilitate co-operation, both locally and internationally.

We have to thank International Federation of Horseracing Authorities chairman and HKJC CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges in giving us a lot of ideas in this subject matter prior to our inauguration. His understanding of the global breeding and racing industry is second to none and we thank him for his support.

My exposure to breeding can date back to the 90s, owning small parcels of stallion shares as well as broodmares on a hobby basis. Interest and experience have grown since and as ex-president of the HK Racehorse Owners Association, people in the racing industry know me as a co-ordinator as well as facilitator. Pulling strings and chairing the organising committee towards inauguration is therefore my duty - and luckily things ran smoothly.

The HKTBA members with, from third left, trainers Jamie Richards and David Hayes and Swettenham Stud's Adam Sangster Credit: HKTBA

What are its main priorities and aims?

To facilitate understanding of thoroughbred breeding among racehorse owners in HK and develop relationship with global and mainland breeders and governing bodies in breeding towards the betterment of the thoroughbred breeding industry around the world.

The Alliance is non profit-making and members of the executive committee are serving the breeding and racing community on an honorary basis.

Are there many owners in the Hong Kong Jockey Club who are currently breeders?

The are small-scale hobby breeders who may own a mare or two but from a commercial breeding perspective, the number of HKJC members who participated actively in commercial thoroughbred breeding should be less than 15.

Where do they tend to keep their mares and young horses?

Some of our founding members already have their own farms and broodmare bands in Australia and New Zealand and their horses are being well looked after by their staff. For myself, I have my broodmares, yearlings and foals in the likes of Coolmore Australia, Widden Stud and Newhaven Park and even sending mares to Hokkaido in Japan to be served.

So is there a possibility that this will lead to the development of a bigger breeding industry around Hong Kong and mainland China?

At the moment there is no commercial thoroughbred breeding activities in the Greater Bay Area. But as I have mentioned, who knows what will happen when now the serious players in HK formed an alliance and what if timing and circumstances are right at the same time?

Moreover, the Yulong Group under the leadership of Mr Zhang [Yuesheng] from Shanxi has been very active in the global breeding industry. We have received his congratulatory message during our inauguration, and we look forward to meeting up with him so that we can exchange our knowledge in various jurisdictions.

Where does your interest in breeding come from?

I have been a racing writer in HK for more than 25 years specialising in pedigree analysis and have written books on imports into HK for 24 consecutive years (1993 - 2017), but being a writer one should not lock oneself behind closed doors.

I attended yearling sales in Australia and NZ as early as 1993 and owned my first filly Bon Matin (St Jude x Starshine, a half-sister to my Group placegetter Star Status) in 1995. She managed to qualify into the Magic Millions final field, ending up in kindling my interest in retaining her as a broodmare and the rest is history.

Our family raced quite a few fillies and mares in Australasia with a fair bit of success, namely Gust Of Wind, the Group 1 Australian Oaks winner and the last horse to beat Winx, Thunder Lady (Group 2 winner, second in VRC Oaks) and Star Fashion (Group 3 winner, second in Australasian Oaks) etc. At the moment I have eight mares in different parts of Australia and NZ, amongst them Sacred Witness, the full-sister in blood to world champion sprinter Silent Witness.

Which sires and bloodlines do you like when you think of suitability for Hong Kong?

Champion sire of our current season is Starspangledbanner. Progenies must handle firm ground, have early speed (or at least behind pace) and be tough as teak both mentally and physically. Starspangledbanner has the Group 1 winner California Spangle and our most improved horse Beauty Eternal.

California Spangle (left) is an example of Starspangledbanner's fine results in Hong Kong Credit: Hkjc

Another good sire for HK is Per Incanto from NZ. His progeny are not temperamental and are highly versatile in handling different tracks, like our dirt or turf, Sha Tin or Happy Valley.

Dual hemisphere sire Holy Roman Emperor is a perennial.They can handle all types of going and are always well behaved. A typical example is Horse of the Year in previous years Designs On Rome as well as dirt champion Rich Tapestry.

If you want to talk about a particular bloodline, I'd say Danehill has made his presence felt in HK not only through himself but through his sire sons and grandsons -- I wrote a 30-day article series on 'The Danehill Dynasty' in a HK newspaper prior to my retirement from racing writing.

