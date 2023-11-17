Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
International

'He meant a lot to so many' - Australian Bloodstock announces death of Melbourne Cup hero Protectionist

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 04: Ryan Moore rides Protectionist to win the Emirates Melbourne Cup on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 4, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Protectionist: Melbourne Cup winner and sire has died aged 13Credit: Robert Cianflone

Australian Bloodstock has reported the loss of its 2014 Melbourne Cup winner and sire Protectionist at the age of 13. 

In a Twitter post, the company said: "Sad to hear of the passing of "our champ" Protectionist. A remarkable horse with such a strong character who meant a lot to so many people."

The son of Monsun was initially trained by Andreas Wohler in Germany, winning on his debut at two and going on to land a brace of Group 2s in the Hansa-Preis and Prix Kergorlay in the summer of 2014 as a four-year-old. 

His trip to Australia later that year resulted in him winning the Melbourne Cup by a commanding four lengths under Ryan Moore, beating standing dish Red Cadeaux into second.

He remained in Australia with Kris Lees but was unable to add to his tally, eventually returning to Wohler for the 2016 campaign. He won the Hansa-Preis again in 2016 and then struck in the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin, his penultimate start before his retirement to Gestut Rottgen. 

The Christoph Berglar-bred horse has sired four black-type winners to date, most notably Group 2 T von Zastrow Stutenpreis and Diana Trial winner Amazing Grace, also second in the Bayerisches Zuchtrennen and third in the Preis von Europa. 

His other Group winner, Lambo, won the Group 3 Bavarian Classic. From limited opportunities, he had 43 individual winners from 81 runners.

Protectionist was the second foal out of the Peintre Celebre mare Patineuse and from the family of Oaks and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Pawneese and Peintre Celebre.

Read more

Ireland welcomes some exotic foals thanks to big stud's Japanese buying mission 

'I believe he is a very important stallion' - Marie's Diamond retired to stand at newly created Diamond Stud 

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist

Published on 17 November 2023inInternational

Last updated 11:46, 17 November 2023

icon
more inInternational
more inInternational