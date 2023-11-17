'He meant a lot to so many' - Australian Bloodstock announces death of Melbourne Cup hero Protectionist

Australian Bloodstock has reported the loss of its 2014 Melbourne Cup winner and sire Protectionist at the age of 13.

In a Twitter post, the company said: "Sad to hear of the passing of "our champ" Protectionist. A remarkable horse with such a strong character who meant a lot to so many people."

The son of Monsun was initially trained by Andreas Wohler in Germany, winning on his debut at two and going on to land a brace of Group 2s in the Hansa-Preis and Prix Kergorlay in the summer of 2014 as a four-year-old.

His trip to Australia later that year resulted in him winning the Melbourne Cup by a commanding four lengths under Ryan Moore, beating standing dish Red Cadeaux into second.

He remained in Australia with Kris Lees but was unable to add to his tally, eventually returning to Wohler for the 2016 campaign. He won the Hansa-Preis again in 2016 and then struck in the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin, his penultimate start before his retirement to Gestut Rottgen.

The Christoph Berglar-bred horse has sired four black-type winners to date, most notably Group 2 T von Zastrow Stutenpreis and Diana Trial winner Amazing Grace, also second in the Bayerisches Zuchtrennen and third in the Preis von Europa.

His other Group winner, Lambo, won the Group 3 Bavarian Classic. From limited opportunities, he had 43 individual winners from 81 runners.

Protectionist was the second foal out of the Peintre Celebre mare Patineuse and from the family of Oaks and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Pawneese and Peintre Celebre.

