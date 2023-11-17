'I believe he is a very important stallion' - Marie's Diamond retired to stand at newly created Diamond Stud

Group-winning juvenile and Group 1-placed performer Marie’s Diamond has been retired and will stand at the newly launched Diamond Stud Bellewstown for 2024.

The son of Footstepsinthesand from the Aga Khan family of Sinndar was a tough and high-class performer for Mark Johnston and Middleham Park Racing in the first part of his career. He ran ten times at two, winning on his debut at Leicester that April, while he followed up a Railway Stakes second with success in the Group 3 Anglesey Stakes.

He was second again in the Richmond Stakes and fourth to Ten Sovereigns in the Middle Park Stakes.

Marie’s Diamond ran a further nine times the following season, finishing fourth in the German 2,000 Guineas and third to Space Blues in the Surrey Stakes before gaining wins in a Haydock conditions contest and the Pomfret Stakes. The following year he landed Newmarket's Paradise Stakes by four and a half lengths and was also third to Circus Maximus in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot.

Marie’s Diamond: "He is an excellent physical and I look forward to showing him to breeders" Credit: Patrick McCann

The seven-year-old averaged nearly 11 runs a season over his successful career and retires the winner of seven races and £367,461 in prize-money.

Johnston said: “Marie’s Diamond was a tough and consistent performer and a pleasure to train. He has the perfect blend of precocity and progression, and showed a special constitution that is rare in the modern thoroughbred.”

A half-brother to Australian Listed winner and Group 1-placed Sikandarabad, his second dam – the granddam to Group-winning sprinter and Flying Five Stakes third Sonaiyla – is a sister to European champion Sinndar.

Ciaran De Barra of Diamond Stud said: "I’m very excited to have a horse of Marie’s Diamond’s calibre stand as our first stallion here. I believe he is a very important stallion for the future of the Irish thoroughbred, boasting an excellent two-year-old record while showing great progression and soundness throughout a long and successful career.

"He is an excellent physical and I look forward to showing him to breeders.”

Marie’s Diamond will stand at a fee of €6,000 at the new Meath-based Diamond Stud. There are limited breeding rights available and interested breeders can contact De Barra on 087 6266342.

