Group 1 winner Pearls Galore to be offered in foal to Frankel at Arqana

Last year's Group 1 Matron Stakes winner Pearls Galore is to be offered in foal to Frankel by her breeder and owner Haras de Saint Pair during the first part of Arqana's December Vente d’Elevage, the breeding stock sale. She will be lot 210 on Saturday December 9 at Deauville.

Trained by Freddy Head and then Paddy Twomey, the daughter of Invincible Spirit beat the exceptional Saffron Beach at the Curragh for her biggest success and also won the three other Group races in Ireland, the Brownstown Stakes, the Fairy Bridge and the Ridgewood Peal (Landwades Stud) Stakes as well as taking second in the Prix de La Foret and the Matron in 2021.

Pearls Galore is from a brilliant Saint Pair family, being out of Group winner Pearl Banks and a half-sister to black type winners Lucky Lyra and Pearly Steph. She is a grandaughter of Prix Vermeille winner Pearly Shells.

She was offered at last year's Tattersalls December Mares Sale but was bought back for 2,100,000gs.

