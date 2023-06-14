City Light off the mark as Middleham Park Racing's Denruth Diamond shines at Saint-Cloud

Haras d'Etreham's first-season sire and dual Group winner City Light was off the mark when his Denruth Diamond shelved her maiden tag at the third attempt at Saint-Cloud on Wednesday.

The Rod Millman-trained filly was bred by Skymarc Farm and sold to Federico Barberini and Middleham Park Racing for €60,000 at Arqana's October Sale last year. She is the fifth foal out of the placed Verglas mare Jeune Et Jolie.

She is a daughter of the Group-placed Jolie Jioconde, a Marju half-sister to Cheveley Park Stakes winner and Group producer Lightening Pearl plus Japanese champion and Shadai Stallion Station sire Satono Crown.

City Light was also a graduate of Arqana's October Sale, making €55,000 to Stephane Wattel, for whom he won Group races at four and five. The son of Siyouni was also Group 1-placed when a close second to Merchant Navy in the 2018 Diamond Jubilee Stakes and then to One Master in the Prix de la Foret the following year.

He was retired to Haras d'Etreham for the 2020 season at an opening fee of €7,000, and he has remained at that price since.

City Light is out of the winning Kendor mare Light Saber, making him a half-brother to stakes winner and multiple Group 2-placed Soft Light (by Authorized) and another black-type winner in Busybeingfabulous (Soldier Of Fortune).

