Auctav appoints Stephane Richard Simon as sales representative for south-west France

Auctav has appointed Stephane Richard Simon as sales representative for south-west France.

Having began his career in 1986 as an apprentice jockey in Chantilly, he left France after his apprenticeship with Gerard Collet to ride in the US. He stayed there for three years before returning home to compete in National Hunt races, winning contests for trainers Patrick Ragot andJean-Pierre Pelat at Enghien, Auteuil, Pau, and Cagnes-sur-Mer. The jockey rode and won in several European countries, including England, as well as Turkey, the Caribbean, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

His CV also includes over two years as a work rider for His Highness Aga Khan, where he partnered Sendawar, and a stint with Jean-Pierre Totain, for whom he won the Group 1 Arabian race at Craon with Elios de Carrere. He then established himself as a trainer in the south-west of France, working with all types of racehorses and training for Al Shaqab Racing and Yas Management.

In 2023, he embarked on a new venture, creating Group stables with participants as internationally diverse as his career. At Auctav he will bring his expertise and versatility to promote the sales company and will be in direct contact with breeders, trainers, and owners in the area.

Simon said: "My versatility has allowed me to gain extensive experience with horses, and I'm delighted to put this expertise to use for Auctav. Auctav is an agency that offers a very relevant range of services with online sales and flash sales.

"I appreciate the diversity of the offerings, whether in form, horse profiles, or breeds. I'm eager to contribute to the agency's success and play a key role in its development in the south-west of France."

Arnaud Angeliaume, CEO of Auctav, added: "We are delighted to welcome Stephane Richard Simon to Auctav. His expertise and passion for horses will be considerable assets in strengthening our presence in the south-west, a territory of great importance for racing in France. We are confident he will excel in his role and make a significant contribution to our future success."

