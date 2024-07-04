'I know the value of getting an extra bid or two on every horse' - Dot Love's grandson Timmy makes auctioneering debut at Arqana

Timmy Love has quickly become a well-respected figure in sales and racing in both his native Ireland and France, where he spent 18 months as part of the small and dynamic team behind the French Breeding and Racing Committee.

France was always going to remain an interesting side to his overall profile – Love is the grandson of Irish Grand National-winning trainer Dot – but both his experience with the French scene and his facility with the language has taken on a new dimension this week at Arqana, where he has spent several stints at the auctioneer's rostrum.

By his own admission, auctioneering was something he hadn't expected to come up at this stage of his career, though his languid and calming style suggests his could become a familiar voice in the years to come.

Love reconnected with the Arqana team during a brief visit in the spring while accompanying longtime friend Michael O'Sullivan on his first riding trip to France

"I met everyone from Arqana again at Longchamp and [managing director] Olivier Delloye asked if I fancied giving it a go," says Love. "They obviously knew from my time here that my French was at a fairly decent level and they pointed out that you don’t need a licence to do it in France, you can just get up and go and do it.

"To be honest it was the first time I ever really considered doing it, and I certainly never thought the first time would be in France. But the second they put it to me, I was very open to it."

After sending a few audition videos and further discussions with the Arqana team, Love started to hone his skills inside the Elie de Brignac auditorium, though away from the glare of a buying and bidding public.

"I came over for the breeze-up sale and on the day in between the breeze and the sale, I sold about a hundred horses in there on the rostrum on my own, practising by myself," he says. "Ludovic Cornuel [Arqana's head of bloodstock] and Olivier Delloye gave me a good bit of help, and once I’d had the dry run I was mad keen to give it a go.

"On Tuesday this week, after I sold the first couple of horses, all I wanted to do was get back up there and do it again. Once you settle into the rhythm, you’re hoping you can improve and be more comfortable."

Love's familiarity with the sales scene back in Ireland meant he hasn't been short of advice and support as the weeks ticked down to his Deauville debut.

Nick Nugent spotting during the Goffs Champions Sale at Leopardstown Credit: Caroline Norris

He says: "I did a lot of bid-spotting in Goffs when I was younger and always really enjoyed listening to auctioneers there; Nick Nugent, Andrew Nolan, Hugh Bleahen.

"Nick is a good family friend and has always been very good to me, whether it’s auctioneering, horses or career advice. I was at his house last week practising, which was a huge help. I knew he’d be listening when I got up there yesterday.

"I’ve been going back through YouTube videos listening to old sales and any time I was in the car for the last few weeks, I was listening to old tapes of sales, or practising myself."

Arqana prides itself with doing the best it can by its consignors, and Love's experience on the other side of the deal back in Ireland certainly informed his unhurried performance this week.

"The team here told me not to be in a rush, take your time and treat every horse the same," he says. "I’ve been selling a few horses of my own over the past few years, so I know the value of getting an extra bid or two on every horse.

"You’d hate to be leaving something behind you when you come to the sales and I definitely didn’t want to miss a bid."

Read more from the Arqana Summer Sale:

Blueblooded and six figures - Wertheimer breeding stock leads the way as Arqana Summer Sale concludes

'He'll make a great chaser and was definitely the one to buy' - Mambonumberfive heading Pauling's way after €450,000 play

€155,000 colt shows Zarak jumpers are also catching the eye at Arqana Summer Sale

'She has a great pedigree and physique, while I loved her breeze' - €210,000 Too Darn Hot filly stands out at Arqana

'We've had plenty of good horses out of it' - Arqana Summer Sale bonzana ready for lift-off