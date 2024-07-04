Blueblooded and six figures - Wertheimer breeding stock leads the way as Arqana Summer Sale concludes

With an expanded horses-in-training section taking up day two of the 2024 Summer Sale, breeding stock and fillies out of training were given their own day to breathe.

Taking centre stage was a pair of regally bred fillies consigned by Wertheimer et Frere, both boasting pages dripping with black type.

Little Dreamer (lot 618) is one of the first horses acquired by the brothers following their purchase of the Wildenstein family's Ballymore Thoroughbreds portfolio to reach the open market, and was the subject of a protracted battle.

Victor Langlais emerged victorious at €100,000 for the unraced daughter of Siyouni and the winning Galileo mare Louve Nationale, who is a sister to a winner of the Group 3 Prix de Flore in Lil'Wing, and the dam of another, Ligne D'Or. Louve National is also a half-sister to multiple Group-race winner and stallion Loup Breton.

"She’s from a beautiful family, as is often the case with Wertheimer stock, while there's a Wildenstein base to the page," said Langlais. "Siyouni over Galileo is a very fashionable cross, and there’s a lot happening in the family, which has now been taken on by the Wertheimers.

"She’s a great walker, I’m always delighted to buy from the Wertheimers and, from a commercial standpoint, to have a family that's still progressing is a big plus."

Langlais hails originally from the world of trotting and has been instrumental in bringing more investors from that sphere into racing.

"I’ve bought her for a partnership between myself and two other trotting owners, Philippe Thirionet and Christophe Bridault," said Langlais. "I find the two disciplines are quite complementary, with trotters relying on running frequently and accruing prize-money, while thoroughbreds have value in terms of trading and selling."

A few lots earlier it had been Wertheimer breeding and star sire power which drove Eurasienne (lot 609), a filly by Frankel out of Prix Marcel Boussac winner Indonesienne, to the upper echelons on the bidders' board.

It was a familiar figure from the French racing and breeding scene, Odette Fau, who struck the winning bid at €85,000.

Fau sat with longtime ally Georges de Rochebrochard and the duo have already enjoyed a season to remember courtesy of Haya Zark's victory in the Prix Ganay.

She has made no secret of her intention to stand the son of Zarak after his racing career – slated to include a crack at the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe – but stressed that Eurasienne will not be joining her own small broodmare band.

Fau said: "I haven’t actually bought her on my own account, although we might keep a share; she’s for a friend and associate, Jean-Marc Angles, who is trying to build up a broodmare band.

"He has horses in training but is new to breeding and has previously just been associated with us. He asked me to keep an eye out for a nice mare."

Fau added: "Being by Frankel makes her very attractive because a cover by him is extremely expensive and you need a mare with a great pedigree to get into him.

"Often I’m swayed by physique, but in this case it’s more the page. Now that we have a very good horse, Monsieur Angles is hoping for some luck."

Flotilla offspring sets sail for Japan

The year before Indonesienne's Boussac success, Flotilla was making her own mark when landing the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Santa Anita for Mikel Delzangles and Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani's Al Shahania Stud, before adding the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches on her first start at three.

Flotilla, a daughter of Mizzen Mast, was originally sent to the leading European stallions but has in recent years twice visited American Pharoah, and it is the second result of that union, Forlonge (lot 595), who attracted the attention of Eoin Sullivan at €70,000.

Flotilla's dam Louvain was a multiple stakes winner in France and the United States, and boasts another Delzangles-trained winner of the Poule d'Essai, Mangoustine, as a granddaughter.

Sullivan said: "She’s for a new client in Japan. It’s pretty obvious I suppose in terms of pedigree; she’s by a Triple Crown winner out of a dual Group 1 winner, so it made a bit of sense from a breeding point of view. I’m happy to get her."

Brought to market by the Channel Consignment, Forlonge, who showed some ability when second to Mlle Moliere in the Prix des Marettes 'super maiden' at Deauville last July, is not expected to stay in Europe for the next covering season and will instead commence her breeding career in Japan.

Chaldean cover a big plus for Boman

Wildenstein breeding was also to the fore with the sale of Andira (lot 563), an Elusive Quality mare out of Peintre Celebre's Listed winner Andromeda Galaxy, and a half-sister to US Grade 2 winner Verstappen.

Her son by Zelzal, Mononof, has collected a pair of Listed placings, while her three-year-old Zarak colt, Almaguer, has finished second on all three starts for Antonio Caro and Jean-Claude Rouget.

Blandford Bloodstock's Stuart Boman signed at €70,000 for Andira, who was consigned by La Motteraye in foal to Juddmonte's 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean.

"She’s a proven mare in foal to a very hot first-season sire who was hard to get into," said Boman. "My buyer was keen on the cover and it’s hard to find proven mares who have done it in the sales ring and on the track. We’re happy to get her and it’s probably a fair price.

"She stays in France. Breeding commercially in France is a very attractive proposition for anyone. The prize-money and premiums mean it makes sense here, and I'd encourage anyone to consider it."

Tale of two sectors

The market for fillies immediately exiting training and heading for their first cover looked strong, with 20 of the 23 to pass through the ring realising €464,000 at an average of €23,200, a 110 per cent increase on trade from 12 months ago.

The market was less enthusiastic when it came to proven broodmares, with falls in the clearance rate (down 19.13 per cent), turnover (down 20.87 per cent) and average (down 24.73 per cent).

In total, the three-day sale, including private purchases, realised €10,815,500, the third highest sum in its history, but with a clearance rate of 66.8 per cent, which was the lowest since 2015.

