Household names join new hall of fame as Irish Equine Centre celebrates 40th anniversary

A large handful of immediately recognisable figures from the Irish bloodstock industry were inducted by the Irish Equine Centre into its new hall of fame on Wednesday as part of the 40-year celebrations for the County Kildare facility.

A collection of industry stakeholders including Martin Heydon TD, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, took a guided tour of the centre and its scientific and clinical labs and well as meeting members of staff.

Along with launching the IEC's strategy for 2024-30, names recognised for their support for the centre were announced in the hall of fame. They were Sean and Hanne Collins, Dr Vincent and Jacqueline O’Brien (represented by Jane Myerscough, daughter), Sir Douglas Clague and Lady Clague, Dr Walter Haefner (represented by Malachy Ryan), Sheikh Mohammed (represented by Joe Osborne), Cristina Patino and Lady O'Reilly

CEO Debbie Grey said “The Irish Equine Centre was delighted to acknowledge it donors, clients, partners, supporters and staff past and present as it commemorates its 40th anniversary. The organisation’s mission of 'protecting the health and wellbeing of Ireland’s horse population' remains the same in 2023 as it did when the IEC opened its doors in 1983. The launch served as a reminder of the relevance of the IEC as its global surveillance continues and it remains the most highly accredited equine laboratory in Ireland."

IEC chairman John Malone (left), with former board governor Ray McSharry and Martin Heydon TD

Making reference to this milestone, chairman John Malone said: "On a day like this it is right that we look to our history and our past. At the same time, we must look to the future and meet the emerging challenges. Climate change and environmental considerations have come to the fore, they are impacting and will continue to impact on the sector and the Equine Centre must play a part."

Martin Heydon said: "Coming from Kildare, serving as a TD here and as a government minister I have seen first-hand the important role the Irish Equine Centre has played in maintaining and protecting the health and reputation of our bloodstock industry.

"It is a testament to its founders who had the vision to establish this indigenous lab service and to all those who have contributed to its success since. I am delighted to be able to join with them for this celebration. The IEC has since been the watchful eye over the horse racing and breeding industries in the last 40 years as an award-winning laboratory with animal dialogistic and research facilities that meet the highest standards and are available year-round and I wish them continued success into the future."

