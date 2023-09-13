Coolmore spend $4m-plus to add trio of blue-blooded colts to armoury at Keeneland

Two more Into Mischief offspring to cross the million-dollar threshold at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale came just half-hour apart when Coolmore's MV Magnier signed the ticket on two colts during the sale's second session.

The first, consigned by St George Sales, is a son of Grade 2 winner Princess Haya and is a half-brother to three Graded stakes performers in Lady Kate, Prince Of Arabia and Princess Theorem. Hip 283 was acquired by Brookstone Farm for $550,000 as a weaning out of the Havens Bloodstock Agency consignment at the 2022 Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale.

"I'm kind of speechless at the moment," said consignor Archie St George, after the colt had been hammered down to Magnier for $1.8 million. "We're just very fortunate to have a horse as good as him. He's by a top-class stallion. His mind is unbelievable. He's just a very nice horse."

St George remarked on the risk-reward factor when purchasing a weanling for such a lofty price.

He said: "It's nerve-racking. [Buying an] Into Mischief was a big thing and physically he was a nice horse. It's [been] a huge team effort.

"I'd like to thank Coolmore and their partners and wish them the best of luck. A lot of work has gone into the horse. I'd like to thank the lads at the farm and my wife, Michelle, Roger O'Callaghan, and his dad."

MV Magnier signed for this Into Mischief colt out of Grade 2 winner Princess Haya at Keeneland Credit: Keeneland photo

Hip 283 was bred in Kentucky by Barry and Judith Becker. The couple bought Princess Haya for $300,000 at the 2017 Keeneland November Sale in foal to Nyquist. All four of her foals to race have been winners.

Magnier said the success of third-crop stallion Practical Joke was a major factor in the purchase. Practical Joke, a son of Into Mischief, stands at Coolmore's American branch in Kentucky, Ashford Stud. He is second on the third-crop sires list and is responsible for this year's Santa Anita Derby hero Practical Move.

“[Hip 283] is a very good mover and Into Mischief is a very good sire and [his son] Practical Joke is doing really well at the moment," said Magnier.

A short while later, another consignor was overcome with a wave of emotions when her homebred Into Mischief colt struck at $1.2m to the Coolmore operation.

Hip 331, a son of Carrie and Craig Brogden's blue hen mare Special Me, became the couple's most expensive yearling they've ever bred. The handsome grey sold under the Brogdens' Machmer Sales banner.

"I'm just overwhelmed," said Craig Brogden. "I had no idea he would bring that much money. I had his reserve set for well below $500,000."

The Machmer Sales-consigned Into Mischief colt out of blue hen mare Special Me was another to head the way of Magnier at Keeneland Credit: Keeneland photo

The colt's $1.2m price tag was also a milestone achievement for Special Me, a mare Brogden picked up for a mere $6,000 at the 2009 Keeneland January Sale. Her daughter Gina Romantica, a full-sister to hip 331, commanded $1.025m at the 2020 Keeneland September Sale before going on to land Grade 1 glory last year as a three-year-old in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes at Keeneland.

Among hip 331's other decorated siblings are 2019 Santa Anita Handicap victor Gift Box and Grade 2 winners Stonetastic and Special Forces.

"I'm just overjoyed he went into great hands," said Brogden. "It wouldn't surprise me if he was a great dirt horse and it wouldn't surprise me if he was a great turf horse."

Special Me has a weanling filly by Twirling Candy, a full-sister to Gift Box, and is in foal to 2022 Horse of the Year Flightline .

Magnier also bought the second-to-last horse to pass through the ring on Tuesday when he landed hip 391 for $1.25m. The Gun Runner colt, consigned by Gainesway, is a son of the Graded stakes-placed Arch mare Special Event.

