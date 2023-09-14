Shadwell's Royal Ascot winner Mohaafeth recruited for stud duties in India

Shadwell's Royal Ascot winner and Juddmonte International fourth Mohaafeth has been sold and will stand at Govind Stud in Rajasthan, India.

Govind Stud was founded in 2021 and came about after KV Singh returned from an 11-year stint at Nanoli Stud Farm, one of India's leading breeding operations.

It is home to six mares by the likes of Australia, Cape Cross, Nathaniel and Invincible Spirit, and the aim is to build up the number of middle-distance horses running in the country.

After being urchased privately by Singh, Mohaafeth will become the first stallion to stand at the stud. Bred by Philippa Cooper's Normandie Stud, the five-year-old sold to Shadwell for 350,000gns from Tattersalls Book 1 in 2019.

On the second of his two runs as a juvenile, the son of Frankel finished a promising third at Salisbury, and he was duly off the mark at three on his seasonal reappearance at Lingfield.

He won his next two starts at Newmarket, including the Listed Newmarket Stakes by five lengths, and was among the leading fancies for the Derby, only to be withdrawn by trainer William Haggas just over an hour before the race due to unsuitable ground. The decision to wait for Royal Ascot was rewarded with victory in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes.

Mohaafeth: Group-winning son of Frankel has been snapped up for stud duties in India Credit: Dominic James

Mohaafeth then finished a close third in the Group 2 York Stakes and fourth to Mishriff in the Juddmonte International.

Singh said: "We've been closely following him ever since he debuted and what we loved most is how he'd keep his head low and not fight. He had a good turn of foot too and his form through the summer of 2021 was rock solid.

"He was beaten a few lengths by Mishriff, but at the time he was easily the best turf horse in the world, and he finished close behind Alenquer and Love that day."

Singh, who has a racing background and has worked at Taylor Made Farm, Ashford Stud, Coolmore, Haras du Quesnay and Swettenham Stud, is confident Mohaafeth fits the bill for Indian racing.

"He's ideal for our conditions as he acted on good ground and was not a guaranteed stayer of the mile and a half trip," he said.

"With the farm housing only six mares, the horse being a rig doesn't bother us much and we're confident he'll get a handful of mares from fellow breeders too. In fact, one of the leading owners in India is so impressed with the acquisition that he's decided to partner in the horse."

He added: "We'd like to thank John Weld and Angus Gold for their help acquiring the horse."

Following Mohaafeth to India - and to be covered by him in 2024 - will be Zamoura, a winning and Listed-placed daughter of Azamour. She was purchased by Singh at last year's Tattersalls December Mare Sale and is in foal to Lope Y Fernandez.

"She'd be one of the higher-rated mares to come to India," said Singh.

Mohaafeth is the second foal out of the Sea The Stars mare French Dressing, a homebred of Normandie Stud who won the Listed Lyric Fillies' Stakes for John Gosden in two unbeaten starts.

French Dressing is a half-sister to three black-type horses including American Grade 3 scorer Dalvina and Listed Lupe Stakes winner Soft Centre, the dam of Nassau Stakes winner Sultanina and the stakes-placed Coconut Creme.

Chindit, Order Of Australia and Shine So Bright are other big names either already in India or due to stand there.

Read more

Coolmore spend $4m-plus to add trio of blue-blooded colts to armoury at Keeneland