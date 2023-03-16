'He was a nice horse' - Nicolas Bertran de Balanda celebrating a one-two in the Stayers' Hurdle

Nicolas Bertran de Balanda had played quite a part in the fighting finish which saw Sire Du Berlais thwart Teahupoo by a nose in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on Thursday.

Former trainer Balanda now acts as an agent whose purchases include the Grade 1 winner Editeur Du Gite as well as an involvement, along with Alex Elliott and Sebastien Desmontils, in securing Friday’s Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup defending champion A Plus Tard for Cheveley Park Stud.

Sire Du Berlais, by Poliglote, had been in his yard until 2016 and was a purchase from the Lucas family’s National Hunt powerhouse Haras du Berlais. Jean-Marc Lucas had bought his dam, Royale Athenia, for €300,000 after a decorated career which saw her win the Grade 1 Prix Renaud du Vivier for owner-breeder Gilbert Gallot.

Balanda said: "I bought Sire Du Berlais with Chris Stedman and trained him for a year and a half. He ran only twice for me and won at Compiegne before he was bought privately by Hubert [Barbe] and Charlie [Swan] for JP McManus.

"He wasn’t very big but his dam was a champion and he was a nice horse. In my training days, I also had Teahupoo’s dam [Droit D’Aimer], so the Stayers’ Hurdle was a good result!"

Sire Du Berlais’ second Grade 1, to follow last year’s Liverpool Hurdle, as well as a couple of Pertemps Finals, is another boost for his half-brother Castle Du Berlais, a rising star stallion at Haras du Lion. He has Jupiter Du Gite, the sibling of Editeur Du Gite, in Friday’s JCB Triumph Hurdle.

Sire standings

The late Fame And Glory was off the mark in the opening race on day three, the Turners Novices' Chase, with the all-the-way success of Stage Star, who was also adding more polish to the remarkable tale of his dam, Sparky May.

Bred by Ruxley Holdings, Stage Star is out of a mare who was rescued after running into an electric fence as a foal. Remarkably she went on to win four times over hurdles for trainer Pat Rodford, including the Grade 2 Warfield Mares' Hurdle. The Midnight Legend mare was also second to the mighty Quevega in the Mares' Hurdle of 2011 and Grade 1-placed when third in the Sefton Novices' Hurdle on her following start.

Stage Star: Grade 1 winner over hurdles and fences for Fame And Glory Credit: Patrick McCann

Stowaway, responsible for festival talents such as Put The Kettle On, Champagne Fever, Monkfish and Stattler, was also on the scoresheet with Seddon in the Magners Plate Handicap Chase, while the exemplary You Wear It Well ensured Midnight Legend would have another Prestbury Park win to his illustrious CV. by taking the Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

The reigning champion National Hunt sire Yeats left it later to make his mark at Cheltenham this year but did so when daughter Angels Dawn clung on in the Kim Muir Challenge Cup.

Blue Bresil was triumphant with Champion Hurdle hero Constitution Hill on Tuesday and another Glenview Stud stalwart in Shirocco struck thanks to Good Time Jonny's ready success in the Pertemps Final. The James Dunne-bred eight-year-old is out of the Old Vic mare Shaylejon.

Cheveley Park Stud's fortunes bounced back with Envoi Allen's win in the Ryanair Chase. By Muhtathir and out of the winning Saint Des Saints mare Reaction, the gelding was a costly purchase when selling to Tom Malone from Colin Bowe's yard for £400,000 at the 2018 Tattersalls Ireland Cheltenham February Sale.

Going into the final afternoon of the four-day festival, all 21 winners so far have been by different sires. Doctor Dino shades top spot thanks to two seconds to go with his winner, Jazzy Matty.

