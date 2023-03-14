Which stallions are off the mark on the opening day of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

The performance of the day - and quite probably the whole festival - went to Unibet Champion Hurdle sensation Constitution Hill.

The son of Glenview Stud's Blue Bresil continues to defy superlatives, but another significant factor was him becoming the third successive British-bred winner of the hurdling showpiece after Honeysuckle's two triumphs.

Now six from six under rules, the Sally Noott-bred gelding is climbing to heights only the greats have scaled after last year's 22-length Supreme Novices' Hurdle victory.

Glory in the Sky Bet-backed festival opener this time went to the impressive Marine Nationale. The dual Grade 1 winner is a son of former Kildangan Stud resident and now India-based French Navy.

He came home three and a quarter lengths ahead of Walk In The Park's Facile Vega, with Frankel's eyecatching hurdles debut winner Diverge outrunning his odds in third.

Honeysuckle: legendary British-bred mare bowed out in style Credit: Michael Steele

Honeysuckle attracted the biggest cheers of the afternoon when bowing out with a win in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle; it was a second success in the race and fourth Cheltenham Festival victory for the daughter of Sulamani.

She beat Westerner's high-class and consistent daughter Love Envoi into second, with Queens Brook, by Shirocco, finishing in the places again in third.

Walk In The Park had back-to-back runners-up, with Jonbon second to Spanish Moon's El Fabiolo in the Sporting Life Arkle Chase; the first two were already Grade 1 winners over fences.

The excellent record of the late Jeremy continued when Corach Rambler repeated his success from 2022 in the Ultima Handicap Chase.

Doctor Dino was off the mark on day one with the gritty Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle winner Jazzy Matty, which added to his son State Man's second place in the Champion Hurdle earlier in the day.

Joining him in the front rank is another French sire in the venerable Saint Des Saints, whose Gaillard Du Mesnil stayed on powerfully to win the WellChild National Hunt Chase, with Fastorslow finishing runner-up to Corach Rambler.

