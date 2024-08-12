Golden Horn's half-brother among the standouts as Tattersalls Books 2, 3 and 4 are unveiled

A Sea The Stars half-brother to Derby winner Golden Horn is among the eye-catching inclusions in the catalogues for Books 2, 3 and 4 for the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, which were unveiled online on Monday.

The Epsom hero, who went on to glory in the Eclipse, Irish Champion Stakes and Arc in 2015 before becoming a successful dual-purpose stallion, was famously bought back by his breeder Anthony Oppenheimer for 190,000 at Book 1.

Oppenheimer also sold Golden Horn's dam, Fleche D'Or, to a partnership which enjoyed incredible returns of 3,100,000gns and 2,000,000gns respectively for her Frankel pair Dhahabi and Princesse D'Or. Norelands offers the April-born bay colt in Book 2, having also sold the Kingman sibling Al Mootamarid for 270,000gns at Park Paddocks two years ago.

Book 2 graduates have flown the flag around the world in recent times, including with Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior, Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois victor and Queen Anne winner Charyn, July Cup winner Mill Stream and multiple international Group 1 scorer Dubai Honour.

Arabie, Hotazhell and Simmering, graduates from last year, have all won juvenile Group races in recent weeks.

Romantic Warrior: Hong Kong superstar has flown the flag for Book 2

This year's Book 2 catalogue features full or half-siblings to 172 Listed or Group winners. They include a Palace Pier half-brother to Group 1-winning sprinter Regional, and a Ulysses half-brother to the Sun Chariot Stakes winner Integral.

There are 125 sons and daughters of Group and Listed-winning mares entered, including a Dubawi colt out of Prix de Diane winner Star Of Seville, a Ulysses colt out of Matron Stakes winner Echelon, a Mehmas filly out of Prix de l’Abbaye winner Mabs Cross and a No Nay Never colt out of Grade 1 winner Sophie P.

Daughters of Group 1 winners include a Pinatubo filly out of EP Taylor Stakes winner Folk Opera and a Space Blues filly out of German Oaks winner Penelopa.

Sires represented in Book 2 include the top two by earnings in Europe this year in Lope De Vega and Kingman, represented by 16 and seven yearlings respectively, as well as Blue Point, Camelot, Churchill, Dark Angel, Gleneagles, Havana Grey, Invincible Spirit, Justify, Kodiac, Night Of Thunder, Saxon Warrior, Showcasing, Siyouni, Starspangledbanner, Wootton Bassett and Zarak.

There are also ten first-crop yearling sires represented, including Palace Pier, St Mark's Basilica, Starman, Supremacy and Victor Ludorum.

Books 3 and 4 include yearlings by several of the current top 30 British and Irish-based sires, including Blue Point, Camelot, Churchill, Dark Angel, Gleneagles, Havana Grey, Invincible Spirit, Lope De Vega, Mehmas, Nathaniel, Showcasing and Too Darn Hot.

Charyn: Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois winner was a Book 2 find Credit: Edward Whitaker

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "Hong Kong-trained global superstar Romantic Warrior has been an extraordinary ambassador for Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, as have the locally trained Group 1 stars Charyn and Mill Stream. Along with Group 2 Queen Mary winner Leovanni, purchased for just 20,000gns at Book 3 last year, they demonstrate the quality and value on offer during the second week of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

"As ever Books 2, 3 and 4 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale showcase so many of the finest British and Irish yearlings and the combination of quality yearlings and consistent global success at the highest level is a compelling mix for huge numbers of buyers from throughout Europe and further afield."

Book 2 takes centre stage from October 14-16, with Book 3 taking place from October 17-18. Book 4 will follow on immediately after the end of Book 3.

All yearlings catalogued in Books 3 and 4 are eligible for the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes, which will be run over seven furlongs for the first time in 2025, and the £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes for the first time.

