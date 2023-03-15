First mares scanned in foal to Darley's Naval Crown and Perfect Power

Darley's new sires Perfect Power and Naval Crown - Group 1-winning sprinters at Royal Ascot last year - have had their first mares scanned in foal.

Perfect Power, the best progeny of Ardad so far and champion juvenile after wins in the Middle Park Stakes and Prix Morny, also landed the Commonwealth Cup in 2022. He now stands for a fee of £15,000 at Dalham Hall Stud.

Dubawi's son Naval Crown had his career highlight in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes last June, beating top-class rivals such as Highfield Princess, Kinross, Alcohol Free, Minzaal and Campanelle in the process. He also won the Fahidi Fort at Meydan in 2022 as well as finishing a fine second to Alcohol Free in the July Cup later that season.

The fastest son of the champion sire, Naval Crown resides at Kildangan Stud at €15,000.

