'He was always one of those special types' - more gold for Curling with Marine Nationale

Sam Curling was again able to breathe a sigh of relief by the time of the Cheltenham Festival’s first race, with the unbeaten Marine Nationale becoming the second Skehanagh Stables graduate to lift the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

In 2018 the Tom George-trained Summerville Boy obliged in the same race, having changed hands for some £130,000 to owner Roger Brookhouse at Goffs UK a year earlier on the back of an impressive win for Curling in a female riders’ bumper at Killarney.

Marine Nationale is likely to have proved a good financial return too, although his sum will remain a closely guarded secret. He was bred by John B O’Connor of Ballykelly Stud, who came to an arrangement with Curling and was just about ready to run for him in an Irish point-to-point before they agreed a sale with owner-trainer Barry Connell.

Now five from five, he loomed dangerously under Michael Sullivan throughout Tuesday's opener and, after a less-than-fluent leap from Facile Vega at the last, skipped clear on the run-in.

Marine Nationale goes past Facile Vega in the Supreme Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"I know the breeder and I had him since he was a yearling, he was always one of those special types of horses," said Curling.

"Barry would often buy horses off us, he was looking for a couple of nice ones and he was showing plenty, so we sold him before he ran, after a piece of work.

"It was at the time just coming into Covid and it was actually Gerry Hogan [bloodstock agent and adviser to Connell] who was the most behind it of anyone. They liked him and he's lovely; he's always been a nice horse to deal with."

Curling trained Marine Nationale’s half-sister Ballinderry Moth to win another bumper at Killarney for O’Connor and pick up black type behind Samcro at Navan.

He is the final foal to be produced out of Power Of Future, a daughter of Definite Article who raced for the late Sir Henry Cecil before O’Connor bought her for 42,000gns at Tattersalls and tried her a few more times on the Flat with Andy Oliver.

Having won the Royal Bond in December, Marine Nationale was already the first and only Graded jumps scorer for French Navy, Godolphin’s multiple Group winner by Shamardal who spent five years at Darley’s Kildangan Stud before moving to Jai Govind Stud in India.

French Navy: son of Shamardal is the sire of Marine Nationale Credit: Darley

Last spring’s Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes winner Layfayette is by some way the best Flat performer he left behind in Europe, and only a few others have tried their hands jumping.

Curling, who rode for the likes of Willie Mullins, Nicky Henderson and Edward O’Grady before returning to Tipperary and starting to train in 2010, currently sits fourth in the Irish standings for point-to-point handlers.

However, as a commercial operator, it is the achievements of his former horses that particularly interest him.

"We had Summerville Boy and Vanillier, Gavin Cromwell’s horse who won the Albert Bartlett two years ago, as well as Indefatigable, who won the Martin Pipe," he explained.

"You’d be happier to see them go on than run them ourselves, that’s what we’re trying to do, sell Grade 1 horses, so it’s great when they do go on."

Curling does have some activity left himself this week and is in for a busy time on Thursday, bringing another horse to market in the Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale.

Hidden History is by Schiaparelli out of the winning dual-purpose mare Bollin Judith, and was bought by the trainer at the Tattersalls Ireland May Store Sale in 2021.

Sam Curling: "He was always one of those special types of horses." Credit: Patrick McCann

"He’s a five-year-old who won first time out at Bandon a couple of weeks ago," said Curling. "He’s a lovely horse who has taken a bit of time. I can see him developing into a really nice horse next year."

Just before the sale begins, he will also have saddled a runner at the meeting. Angels Dawn is one of the leading contenders for the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir, with Pa King, who rode Hidden History, engaged for the mount.

Curling has had the eight-year-old throughout her career, picking up some Graded placings over hurdles for owner-breeder Alfred Sweetnam and winning a handicap chase with her at Down Royal in late January.

She unseated her rider two from home when in the process of running a nice race in last month’s Grand National Trial at Punchestown.

"We’ve had one in the Foxhunter but this is our first one in the other races," said Curling. "I hope it keeps raining for her; the softer, the better."

