'He's an elite stallion' - Whitsbury Manor Stud reveals fees for roster including Havana Grey

Whitsbury Manor Stud has announced its fees for 2024, headlined by the brilliant Havana Grey who will receive another raise to £55,000.

The burgeoning sire has been responsible for the unbeaten Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes winner Vandeek this term, alongside nine other stakes winners in Europe. He had stood this year for £18,500, and for just £6,000 in 2022, and the 2024 figure has been a hot topic of conversation.

His other leading progeny in 2023 include July Stakes winner Jasour, Prix de Cabourg victor Elite Status, Nell Gwyn Stakes winner Mammas Girl and King Charles II Stakes scorer Shouldvebeenaring, who was also second in the Sprint Cup and third in the Prix de la Foret.

Joe Callan, head of bloodstock and sales of Whitsbury Manor, said: "After another phenomenal year, including dual Group 1 winner Vandeek and nine other stakes winners in Europe, it's clear Havana Grey is an elite stallion.

"We'll continue to strictly limit his book, to look after both the horse and our clients, so I hope people can understand if his book fills very quickly."

Showcasing: proven Group 1 sire remains at £45,000 for 2024 Credit: Whitsbury Manor Stud

Stud stalwart Showcasing will remain at a fee of £45,000. The sire of top-flight winners Advertise, Quiet Reflection, Mohaather and Sunday's Group 3 Prix Perth winner Belbek, his leading progeny this year include Dramatised, Swingalong and Get Ahead.

The last-named is a stakes-winning half-sister to 2,000 Guineas hero Chaldean and was also second in the Flying Five Stakes.

Callan said: "Showcasing is firmly cemented as one of the leading sires in Europe and has sired over 130 stakes horses – his strong year was highlighted by the victory of Dramatised in the Temple Stakes at Haydock, along with Group 1 performers Get Ahead and Swingalong.

"His progeny continued to prove popular in the sales ring too, with his yearlings selling for up to 370,000gns."

New recruit Dragon Symbol, a son of Cable Bay who was first past the post in the Commonwealth Cup but disqualified, and also second in the July Cup and third in the Nunthorpe, has an opening fee of £8,000.

Dragon Symbol: new recruit to Whitsbury Manor Stud Credit: Whitsbury Manor Stud

A five-time winner, the five-year-old is out of the winning Arcano mare Arcamist, a close relation to Listed winner Oasis Dancer and a half-sibling to Swedish stakes winner and Group-placed Smart Enough.

"Dragon Symbol was rated 5lb higher than his illustrious studmate Havana Grey, so is ideally qualified for joining the Whitsbury roster." said Callan.

The team is completed by Sergei Prokofiev, a Group-winning son of Scat Daddy whose first yearlings have sold this year for up to 220,000gns. He remains at a fee of £6,000.

