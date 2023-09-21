Racing Post logo
'He was a real goer' - Philippa Mains on her role sourcing Nunthorpe hero Live In The Dream

Philippa Mains: instrumental in bringing Aubusson back
Philippa Mains: "the passion over here for the horses is huge"

Nunthorpe hero Live In The Dream has lived up to his name for so many and not least for Philippa Mains, who bought the flying chestnut alongside joint-owner Steve De'Lemos as a yearling. 

The Adam West-trained son of Prince Of Lir provided his proud buyer with a thrilling moment out in Bahrain, where she works as the head of the import/export equine section at the Bahrain Ministry of Municipalities and Agriculture.

A €4,000 sale from the Goffs February Sale during the pandemic year of 2020, Live In The Dream transferred to Mains and De'Lemos that autumn. The gelding had caught her and West's attention as the Epsom trainer had his two-year older half-brother Live In The Moment in his yard. 

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist
Published on 21 September 2023Last updated 15:21, 21 September 2023
