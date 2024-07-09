Chris Giles Dispersal heads Goffs Doncaster Summer Sale catalogue

The Chris Giles Dispersal heads a 206-strong catalogue for the Goffs Summer Sale, an event which will take place on Monday, July 22.

Featuring 142 horses-in-training and pointers, along with 58 stores and a selection of breeding stock, the Summer Sale catalogue is headed by the Chris Giles Dispersal which numbers 11 lots. They include Scottish Champion Hurdle and Elite Hurdle winner Rubaud, the unbeaten Goffs Spring Sale Bumper winner Regent's Stroll and Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle and Esher Novices’ Chase winner Stay Away Fay.

The sale also has three French trained entries from owner Caolan Woods, including the Grade 1 Prix Jacques de Vienne winner July Flower.

The store session will offer horses by sires including Affinisea, Crystal Ocean, Flemensfirth, Getaway, Golden Horn, Jack Hobbs, Masked Marvel, No Risk At All, Order Of St George, Soldier Of Fortune and Telescope.

Rubaud: part of the dispersal at the Goffs Doncaster Summer Sale Credit: Alan Crowhurst / Getty Images

The breeding stock will include a mare from the Chris Giles Dispersal, Jenny Wise, who will be sold in foal to Cracksman with a filly foal by Walk In The Park at foot, and Anightinlambourn, who is in foal to Jack Hobbs.

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent said: "This year’s Summer Sale certainly shapes as a strong edition featuring the Chris Giles Dispersal among a strong catalogue. The winner of over 20 Group and Grade 1 races, Chris has a proven track record at the top of the sport and he is offering some very exciting horses, headed by the unbeaten Regent’s Stroll.

"The inclusion of three French trained entries from Caolan Woods, including the Grade 1-winning mare July Flower, adds depth to the catalogue and she is certainly another that will command plenty of attention in Doncaster. We also have a lot of pointers and stores so there are plenty of young horses on offer alongside a good number of horses-in-training. We are taking supplementary entries and they will remain open up until the time of the sale."

Supplementary entries for the Goffs Summer Sale can be made online, while the catalogue can be found here.

Read more

Ed Player and Philip Newton join British EBF trustees