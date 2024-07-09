Ed Player and Philip Newton join British EBF trustees

The British EBF has announced the appointments of Ed Player and Philip Newton to its board of trustees this month.

Whatton Manor Stud’s Ed Player joins the British EBF trustees, alongside being a committee member at Nottingham racecourse. After spending eight years at Schroders Investment Management in London, he returned to racing and joined the family-run Whatton Manor Stud.

Over the last two decades, Player has helped oversee a significant expansion in the acreage of Whatton Manor, leading to a similar increase in the broodmare band. He has also started a successful pinhooking operation, selling top-level winners State Of Rest and Glorious Empire.

He is joined by TBA chairman Philp Newton, who first joined the TBA board as a trustee in 2016. A PLC CEO in the retail sector, as well as holding a number of other non-executive roles, Newton has been an owner-breeder for over 40 years with Group and Royal Ascot successes. He currently owns three broodmares and races all his produce.

Leaving the trusteeship after their successful terms are Julian Richmond Watson and Fiona Denniff.

British EBF chairman Simon Sweeting said: "Julian and Fiona have brought valuable perspectives and skills to the British EBF. With both being owner breeders and heavily involved in bloodstock industry matters over the years, their input and guidance has been invaluable. On behalf of the trustees, I thank them for representing the British EBF over the last six years.

"We are delighted to welcome both Ed and Philip and look forward to the new dynamic this will bring to the board."

The British EBF is funded by British stallion studs and contributes £2 million to racing’s prize-money in 2024 across its Flat and National Hunt programmes. Founded in 1983, the British EBF supports races at every course in Great Britain.

British EBF trustees 2024

Simon Sweeting (Chairman)

Emma Berry (Independent)

Sam Bullard (Darley Stallions)

Julian Dollar (Newsells Park Stud)

Ed Harper (Whitsbury Manor Stud)

Shane Horan (Juddmonte Farms)

Gary Middlebrook (Independent)

Philip Newton (TBA representative)

Ed Player (Independent)

Claire Sheppard (TBA representative)

Chris Wall (Independent)

