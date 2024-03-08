Big-money buys set to clash on debuts for Elliott and Mullins at Gowran Park on Saturday

Tumuch and Port Joulain

"Doc's Bumper" INH Flat Race (5.40 Gowran Park, Saturday)

What's the story?

Tumuch and Port Joulain sold within minutes of each other at the Tattersalls Cheltenham December Sale last year and the top lot and second-top lot from the ring that day clash again in the final race at Gowran Park on Saturday.

The Gordon Elliott-trained and Alymer Stud-owned Tumuch was a 12-length winner of his sole point-to-point at Lingstown for Matthew Flynn O'Connor. He duly topped the Prestbury Park sale only days later when making £335,000 to Aidan O'Ryan and Elliott.

His rival sports the colours of Rich Ricci and made £300,000 to Harold Kirk and Mullins after winning at Borris House by six lengths for Denis Murphy.

Both horses were turning tidy profit for connections, with Port Joulain having made €78,000 as a store from Tattersalls Ireland. Tumch had been a €32,000 purchase as a foal from Arqana by Five Star Bloodstock before selling as a store to Ger O'Connor for €65,000 at Tattersalls Ireland.

How are they bred?

Tumuch is by Buck's Boum and is out of the winning Maille Pistol mare Pistol Girl, a half-sister to the dam of Haldon Gold Cup winner and Champion Chase third Sir Valentino.

Pistol Girl is also related to Cold March, a black-type winner when landing the Listed Byrne Group Handicap Chase at Ascot by seven lengths in 2015.

Port Joulain debuts for Willie Mullins on Saturday Credit: Debbie Burt

Port Joulain is by another French-based sire in Cokoriko and is out of the Mansonnien mare Apple's Noa, a half-sister to the dam of 11-time Grade 1 heroine Apple's Jade and her dual Grade 2-winning sister Apple's Shakira.

What was said about Tumuch at the sale?

O'Ryan, who along with Elliott saw off the attentions of Tom Malone for Tumuch, who brought a tall reputation into the Tattersalls Cheltenham sale ring a few months back, said: “He’s a lovely horse and he won very well on his debut.

“He was very eyecatching and Matty’s been very fond of him all along. His horses were sick in the spring so he didn’t get to run him until now. We saw them all in January though so we’ve been waiting for him to come out and run, and he’s gone and done the business.”

He added: “You can get Gold Cup horses out of point-to-points. We’ve had only one but we’d like another!

"I thought he might make a bit more, to be honest. He was very popular though and we’re glad to get him. We’re building up a big team of young horses for the future and there’s plenty more to come.”

Flynn O’Connor said: “You can come here and don’t have to try to sell the horse because everyone’s already done their homework and seen what he can do. At the end of the day, he sells himself. All his work at home has been very good and I’ve had him in a couple of schooling hurdles and everything he’s done has been nice. It was good to see him back that up when he went to his point-to-point.

Matty Flynn O'Connor: sold Tumuch at Tattersalls Cheltenham

“He’s always been a big, fine horse. If you wanted to be critical he was a bit raw when we bought him so we’d always planned that he wouldn’t run until the autumn. We thought there was a bit of value at €65,000 and it’s worked out. He’ll only improve for a summer’s grass, there’s loads more to come from him. He’s right up there with the best we’ve had.”

And Port Joulain?

Kirk was in no mood to be denied and after singing the docket for Port Joulain said: “Obviously he’s going to Willie Mullins. I love the sire, he’s the sire that gets the most winners in France. We have a very good horse by him for JP McManus called Indiana Dream. He won a novice chase impressively at Navan the other week. Apple’s Jade is in the pedigree too and we know her well because we bought her from France.

“I remember seeing this horse at the Derby Sale and when I went through my notes he had four ticks out of five. I loved him as an individual, he looks like a classy horse. I’m very fond of the sire though and I know the French trainers love him. Denis highly recommended this horse and he’s been at the game a long time.”

Harold Kirk: 'He looks like a classy horse' Credit: Laura Green

The consignor himself said: “That’s a great result but then he’s a nice horse. He’s gone to the right hotel anyway so best of luck to his new connections. We paid a bit for him but he’s a big, fine horse and has a big pedigree too.

"It doesn’t always work out but it’s good when it does. I’ve had a few by Cokoriko this year. I’ve run only two and they’ve both won.”

Who do they face?

Among their eight rivals is the Henry de Bromhead-trained Good N' Kind, a son of Arctic Cosmos who sports the high-flying colours of Robcour. He was a 28-length winner of his second point at Dromahane for Colin Motherway in December and hails from a high-class German family.

Another to note is Kate Knows Best, second on her debut to the Mullins-trained, Champion Bumper entry Flashaway at Gowran Park last month. The Mount Nelson mare is a half-sister to two useful winners, while her King's Theatre dam is a half-sister to Midlands National winner Goonyella.

Whatsyourproblem was second in a Clonmel maiden hurdle last month, beaten by only a length. The Well Chosen gelding hails from the family of Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Captain Christy.

