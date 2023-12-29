'An annual pilgrimage for breeders and enthusiasts' - ITM Irish Stallion Trail all set for action

More than 30 stallion farms are set to welcome visitors for the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Irish Stallion Trail, taking place on Friday, January 12 and Saturday, January 13.

For the tenth edition of the Trail, breeders, racing professionals and racing fans will enjoy the opportunity to view many of the world’s leading Flat and National Hunt stallions at a wide range of Ireland’s stallion farms.

While free to attend, visitors are asked to register which studs they want to visit via the ITM website. They can then pick a time for each stud during the advertised hours. For those wishing to visit Coolmore, it is mandatory to register a specific date and time slot.

Coolmore stallions will be on show during the ITM Stallion Trail Credit: Zuzanna LUPA

ITM chief executive Charles O’Neill said: "Ireland’s stallion roster gets stronger by the year and offers breeders the world over an array of top talent to suit all mares and budgets. Horses sired and bred in Ireland have once again shone on the international stage in 2023, lighting up the sport’s headline events under both codes.

"The ITM Irish Stallion Trail has become an annual pilgrimage for breeders and enthusiasts alike, and draws the spotlight onto our hugely valuable thoroughbred breeding industry ahead of the covering season. For this tenth edition of the Trail, we encourage visitors to get the dates in the diary and set out on the ultimate racing road trip."

Further studs wishing to participate in the ITM Irish Stallion Trail 2024 can contact Alex Cairns at acairns@itm.ie or +353(0)87 791 5690.

