Kedrah House stud offers breeders a Rich opportunity

Rich History boasts an impeccable pedigree Credit: Aisling Crowe

Kedrah House Stud has launched a special offer for breeders who book their mares into the farm's regally-bred stallion Rich History during April. For one month only, the son of Dubawi from an outstanding Moyglare Stud family will be available at a reduced fee of €2,500.

There is also a bonus prize draw as every breeder who books a nomination to Rich History during April will receive a ticket for each mare they nominate to the sire and will be entered into a draw to win a nomination to Well Chosen, which is worth €7,500. The draw will take place on Monday, May 1.

Rich History is standing his second season at stud and the chestnut son of Dubawi boasts an impeccable pedigree. He is a half-brother to Kyprios, who dominated the staying division last year with an unbeaten season that included triumphs in the Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup and Irish St Leger and culminated in an astonishing victory in the Prix du Cadran. The full-brother to dual Irish St Leger heroine Search For A Song is expected to return to action later in the year,

In addition to that pair of Group 1 winners by Galileo, Rich History is a half-brother to the Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Free Eagle, who is the sire of Derby runner-up Khalifa Sat and March Stakes winner Dancing King.

Their Polished Gem was a brilliant broodmare for Moyglare and also foaled the multiple Group-winning miler Custom Cut and Sapphire, who was successful in the Group 2 British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes and second in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes. She is also the dam of the Listed winners Amma Grace, Valac and Falcon Eight, with the latter pair both successfully making the transition to hurdles and earning black type in that sphere also.

Polished Gem is a Danehill full-sister to the Grade 1 Matriarch Stakes winner Dressed To Thrill and her Nashwan half-sister Trust In Luck is the second dam of Group 1-winning juveniles Thunder Moon and Vert De Grace. Polished Gem is also a daughter of Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Trusted Partner, a daughter of Triple Crown hero Affirmed and Moyglare foundation mare Talking Picture, which makes her a sister to the stakes winners Low Key Affair, Easy To Copy and Epicure's Garden.

Rich History stands alongside Well Chosen at Thomas and Magette Meagher's Tipperary farm and the son of Sadler's Wells has achieved notable success. He sired this season's Thyestes Chase winner Carefully Selected and Adamantly Chosen, runner-up in two Grade 1 novice chases, both trained by Willie Mullins.

