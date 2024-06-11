Spreading the Risk reaps rewards for Goldford Stud and Dominic Burke at €105,000

The decision to split their two No Risk At All fillies paid dividends for Goldford Stud's Sally Aston and breeder Dominic Burke as the filly out of Baby Shine made the early running on the opening day of the Goffs Arkle Sale, selling for €105,000 to Sonny Carey.

Both fillies were due to sell at Doncaster last month but Aston made the decision to send them on their separate ways, keeping this daughter of the Grade 2 Mersey Novices' Hurdle third Baby Shine back for the Arkle Sale.

At the Spring Store Sale, Ryan Mahon and Dan Skelton went to £100,000 for the grey filly out of the Listed third Brise Vendeenne, and it was another six-figure result at Kildare Paddocks on Tuesday.

“The fillies were both so nice that I decided I had to split them up; they couldn’t go to the same sale,” said Aston.

“We don’t board for many people now, but we keep a few high-class mares for Dominic. He has a full-sister [Baby Thyme] and a half-sister [Baby Sage] to her in training with Alan King, so this one was always going to be sold."

An athletic type and with the same broodmare sire as such luminaries as Constitution Hill and Bobs Worth, the April-born filly has lived her entire life on Aston's Cheshire farm and her dam, who was trained by Lucy Wadham to win seven races and earn black type in bumpers, over hurdles and fences, is a half-sister to the Grade 3 Poplar Square Chase winner Coolgreaney.

Aston said: “She was born at home and has always been a lovely filly. She actually looked more like a gelding, you don’t get many fillies like that. It’s a lovely page, too, of course."

Her second dam, Brambleshine, was Listed-placed over hurdles and is out of a half-sister to Belvederian, who was a Grade 3 winner over hurdles and fences for Mouse Morris and the late Sir Tony O'Reilly.

Baby Shine has already produced a bumper winner, with her first runner, Baby Sage, by Flemensfirth, who was placed on her two most recent runs over hurdles, while Windsurfer, her five-year-old Getaway gelding, was third on his hurdles debut last month for Ben Case.

The No Risk At All filly out of Baby Shine poses with connections past and future Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

This filly, who will be trained by Carey, has proved unflappable since leaving her Cheshire home for the first time.

“She has a wonderful temperament, she took it all really well," said Aston. "She hadn’t left the farm before the weekend, but hasn’t put a foot wrong since arriving here on Saturday night. She’s an absolute queen.

“She had about 60 viewings and I didn’t see a single person who didn’t like her.”

It is just over a year since Aston's husband Richard died, and the poignancy of the sales has not lessened, but the support of loyal friends and clients has helped.

She said: “It’s great, and it’s always with the girls! I’m delighted for Dominic. He’s leaving it all to me, which is lovely, because since Richard’s been gone I’ve felt a bit alone, but I’m getting used to it now."

Carey and his wife Mary Kilduff thought they had seen off Sean Doyle but the late intervention of Harold Kirk sent the price for the filly up to six-figures. However, luckily for the couple, their client had the funds to repel Kirk and secure the bright bay with another €5,000 raise.

A relieved and pleased Carey said: "The plan is to get her home, break her and tip away with her, and see how she goes. She's a beautiful filly; the full package. Hopefully she's lucky now.

"She's for a client but will come back to us. Hopefully she's a long-term broodmare. She was the one we wanted, and we're delighted to get her."

