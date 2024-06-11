'He was the one I wanted' - Ferguson secures joint-top lot for €160,000 as pre-sale fears about trade dispelled

The air of despondency which had infected the newly-renovated barns at Goffs prior to kick-off for the Arkle Sale dissipated on Tuesday courtesy of the healing power of trading conditions, which were livelier than the tally men gathered in count centres around the country last Saturday morning.

On Monday, vendors and consignors resembled those self same tally men at this stage in the election count as fears over depressed market conditions contributed to a lacklustre atmosphere around the ground but, once the starting gun was fired on Tuesday morning, the market proved more resilient than first thought especially at the upper levels.

Ian Ferguson made a single purchase on the opening day of the sale but it was a notable one, going to €160,000 for Liss House's No Risk At All gelding, the already-named Techno Davis, out of Clarinet Davis.

The dam is a Turgeon full-sister to the Grade 2 Warfield Mares’ Hurdle winner Violin Davis. Second dam Trumpet Davis is a full-sister to Arthur Moore's brilliant two-miler Klairon Davis.

“He’s a lovely horse and the sire speaks for himself," said Ferguson. "I loved the horse when I saw him this morning, and he was the one I wanted to try to buy. He’ll stay in Ireland, he’ll come back to my place and be broken in, and then it will be decided where he’ll be sent.”

That was the trade that led the way until four lots from the end, when it was matched by Gordon Elliott, who bought Walter Connors' Doctor Dino half-brother to Syrita, a Listed winner on the Flat in France.

Malone in the mix

Tom Malone was one of the most prolific purchasers during the first session, whether in tandem with Paul Nicholls, or for other clients and the agent remarked on how difficult it had proven to purchase those horses who had met his selection criteria.

"There was massive doom and gloom here yesterday but thankfully that hasn't transpired," said Malone. "Every time I walked in to buy what I perceived is a nice horse the market has been strong. There is absolutely no lack of strength in this market at the minute and it is brilliant to see. We have two or three we hope to get tonight and if we get them done, we can dance again tomorrow."

One of those that Malone and Nicholls managed to secure was a Tunis half-brother to Blueking D'Oroux who won the Grade 2 Ascot Hurdle last season for Nicholls. Offered by Johnny Collins' Brown Island Stables, it cost €155,000 to add Blackswan D'Oroux to the Ditcheat team.

Blackswan D'Oroux was a €155,000 recruit for Tom Malone and Paul Nicholls Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

Malone said: "I've bought ten so far with five of them going to Paul Nicholls, including the Tunis from Johnny Collins [lot 91]. We have a mixture of horses going back to Ditcheat including some sharper ones.

"We showed Paul the shortlist of horses we thought would work for him this morning and he fell in love with him."

For Collins it was the foal himself who stood out when on a buying trip to France three years' ago, and the updates to the pedigree have come in that time.

“We bought him as a foal in France, and always loved him, but then he got two very good updates,” said the successful consignor.

“One of his half-brothers is Path D’Oroux; Gavin Cromwell has him and he underbid this horse today, and another is Blueking D’Oroux, who is with Paul Nicholls.

“I must admit I didn’t know a whole lot about sire, I just loved the individual," was Collins' candid comment on Tunis, the Polish-bred grandson of Johann Cruyff who was a Grade 2 winner and placed multiple times in Grade 1 races for Guillaume Macaire.

Of the gelding, Collins added: "He’s a lovely, big horse who did everything easily. I’m very pleased with the result. When you have a horse of his calibre, these things can happen.”

Paul Nicholls and Tom Malone (left and centre) in action at Kildare Paddocks on Tuesday Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

The remainder of Nicholls and Malone's purchases were by more familiar sires.

"We bought a No Risk At All from Norman [Williamson] that is Paul's type of horse, and we bought a Motivator from Norman too," said Malone. "We've also bought a Blue Bresil from Rathbarry [101 for €88,000] and earlier on we got a Maxios [lot 32 for €90,000] from the Bleahens to get rocking and rolling."

That No Risk At All – the already-named Louxor De Grugy – which Malone referred to is a half-brother to last season's Grade 1 Honeysuckle Mares' Novice Hurdle winner Jade De Grugy and out of a half-sister to Champion Chase, Tingle Creek and Celebration Chase winner Sire De Grugy, who is by No Risk At All's sire My Risk.

Consigned by Williamson's Oak Tree Farm, he was knocked down to Malone and Nicholls for €150,000, while earlier in the day, they secured the Motivator gelding, Artaban De Maine, from the family of Grade 2 winner Farlow Des Mottes for €60,000.

Louxor De Grugy in the ring before selling for €150,000 Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

Malone was also busy on behalf of owner Lynne Maclennan, whose orange and black silks were carried to victory by Diva Luna in the Grade 2 mares' bumper at the Aintree festival.

"We've bought three and they will go to Scobie [Aidan Fitzgerald] to be broken in; he will decide which way they go, whether they stay pointing with him or go to run under rules," the agent explained.

Zarak high flying

Collins' Brown Island Stables also offered Zhanma Enki, a filly by rising star sire Zarsk out of Cadiane, and so a half-sister to prolific winner Yala Enki and the Graded-placed Grace A Vous Enki.

It took Highflyer €100,000 to secure her, after which Anthony Bromley said: "I bought her for the Double Green partnership [Simon Munir and Isaac Souede]; we've had success with the stallion and he's on everyone's radar now, covering at €60,000.

"This horse was one who stood out in the catalogue for us and we really wanted to see her, she is a strong filly with scope and she moved nicely. She's the fifth one we have bought so far and they will all go up to Stuart Crawford, that's our system."

Anthony Bromley at the Goffs Arkle Sale, where he snapped up Zhanma Enki for €100,000 Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

Collins said: "I'm very happy with that, she'd have that nearly for paddock value but you have to look at the trade value and the way the market is. I might never have another Zarak again so it's good to get this one."

He added, also referring to Blackswan D'Oroux: "They were my best two horses here so I'm happy they've sold so well."

A Goliath get

“I thought she was the star of the show” was how Harold Kirk described Manister House Stud’s daughter of Goliath Du Berlais, after he went to €120,000 to secure her for an owner in Willie Mullins’ yard.

“We knew the dam was very good when she raced in France, and the sire is probably going to be a new sensation. She was all quality, and I took Willie to see her and he loved her too. The last horse that I bought off the vendor was Wicklow Brave.

“I am very familiar with the family, but I loved the dam, she was a very good racemare. She is a beautiful filly and a great colour too.”

Read this next:

Spreading the Risk reaps rewards for Goldford Stud and Dominic Burke at €105,000