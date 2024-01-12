Sea The Moon's stock set to rise further after brilliant Classic double in 2023

When the conclusive story of Sea The Moon's career comes to be written, 2023 will surely take up quite some space in any tome because during the past 12 months the Lanwades Stud stallion scaled new heights on the track and in the sales ring.

Last year Sea The Moon doubled his tally of Group 1 winners, through a brace of Classic victories in his native Germany, and two daughters of the Deutsches Derby hero earned seven-figure sums at auction.

It is no wonder, then, that the 13-year-old from one of Germany's outstanding Classic families will stand for a career-high fee of £32,500 for the upcoming breeding season, as his more expensively bred crops will make their presence felt on the track over the next few seasons.