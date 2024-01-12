Racing Post logo
Sires of 2024
premium

Sea The Moon's stock set to rise further after brilliant Classic double in 2023

In part five of our Sires of 2024 series, Aisling Crowe takes a look at the power of Lanwades' sire

Sea The Moon: established Classic-winning sire at Lanwades
Sea The Moon: Classic-winning sire at Lanwades could enjoy further big-race triumphs in 2024Credit: Lanwades Stud

When the conclusive story of Sea The Moon's career comes to be written, 2023 will surely take up quite some space in any tome because during the past 12 months the Lanwades Stud stallion scaled new heights on the track and in the sales ring.

Last year Sea The Moon doubled his tally of Group 1 winners, through a brace of Classic victories in his native Germany, and two daughters of the Deutsches Derby hero earned seven-figure sums at auction.

It is no wonder, then, that the 13-year-old from one of Germany's outstanding Classic families will stand for a career-high fee of £32,500 for the upcoming breeding season, as his more expensively bred crops will make their presence felt on the track over the next few seasons.

Aisling CroweBloodstock journalist

Published on 12 January 2024inSires of 2024

Last updated 15:39, 12 January 2024

