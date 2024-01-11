He's only just begun but Justify is already on his way and in the very best of company

A history maker on the track, Justify increasingly resembles a creator of history in the breeding shed even though his oldest offspring turned four only last week.

The only unbeaten Triple Crown winner enjoyed a phenomenally successful 2023 on both sides of the Atlantic, siring six individual Group/Grade 1 winners; a feat which places him firmly among the global elite of sires.

Worldwide, only Frankel, Dubawi and Argentine sensation Fortify sired more individual top-level victors than the Coolmore America colossus, who tied with Into Mischief in fourth.