Sires of 2024
premium

He's only just begun but Justify is already on his way and in the very best of company

In part four of our Sires of 2024 series, Aisling Crowe assesses the sky-rocketing career of the American supersire

Justify: Coolmore America's sire sensation could have a seismic year in 2024
Justify: Coolmore America's sire sensation could have a seismic year in 2024Credit: Coolmore America

A history maker on the track, Justify increasingly resembles a creator of history in the breeding shed even though his oldest offspring turned four only last week.

The only unbeaten Triple Crown winner enjoyed a phenomenally successful 2023 on both sides of the Atlantic, siring six individual Group/Grade 1 winners; a feat which places him firmly among the global elite of sires.

Worldwide, only Frankel, Dubawi and Argentine sensation Fortify sired more individual top-level victors than the Coolmore America colossus, who tied with Into Mischief in fourth.

Aisling CroweBloodstock journalist

Published on 11 January 2024inSires of 2024

Last updated 16:09, 11 January 2024

icon
