City Of Troy justifying the hype with stunning Dewhurst success

Justify's crop of two-year-olds worldwide are setting an astonishing standard, with City Of Troy capping the year for Coolmore's Triple Crown hero as he tore away from his rivals in the Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Three of Justify's five top-level winners have now arrived within the space of a fortnight. City Of Troy's stablemate at Ballydoyle, Opera Singer, got the ball rolling as she zipped to the head of the fillies' division in Europe by taking the Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp.

City Of Troy now looks booked to lead the two-year-old rankings, having overcome the soft ground at Newmarket to pull three and a half lengths clear of Alyanaabi (by Too Darn Hot) in the championship event on the Rowley Mile.

In the meantime, Justify filly Just F Y I claimed the Grade 1 Frizette Stakes at Aqueduct, while the sire has notched another couple of victories at Grade 2 level, with Buchu in the Jessamine Stakes at Keeneland and Hard To Justify in the Miss Grillo, also at Aqueduct.

This is just the second crop of runners for Justify, the son of Scat Daddy who was priced at a fee of $100,000 at Ashford Stud in Kentucky and has also shuttled to Australia.

Bred by Coolmore associates Orpendale, Chelston and Wynatt, City Of Troy is out of Together Forever, who won the Fillies' Mile at this very meeting nine years ago and is one of four of her offspring to have collected black type.

