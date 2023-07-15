British breakthrough for Justify as City Of Troy shows Superlative class

City Of Troy, the new favourite for next year’s Classics after his eye-opening performance in Saturday’s bet365 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket, was a first Group victory in Britain from the second crop of Justify.

Coolmore America's high-profile Triple Crown star is now up to ten Group or Graded winners worldwide, half of which have been in the States, including at the top level with Aspen Grove and Arabian Lion.

His only other winner in Britain of any type was City Of Troy’s brother, Bertinelli, who took the London Gold Cup at Newbury in May and subsequently finished third in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot.

At this stage, City Of Troy looks a much more exciting prospect than his year-older sibling, who did not make his debut until last October.

City Of Troy's dam Together Forever won the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket racecourse in 2014 Credit: Alan Crowhurst

They are both sons of Together Forever, a €680,000 Goffs Orby purchase by MV Magnier out of Vimal And Gillian Khosla’s Green Room who won the 2014 Fillies’ Mile.

Together Forever, the confusingly named sister of the 2018 Oaks winner Forever Together and half-sister of Prix Jean Prat scorer Lord Shanakill, has had three other foals by War Front who have all achieved black-type status in Military Style, Absolute Ruler and King Of Athens.

The Galileo mare has been back and forth to America several times, producing a filly foal by Uncle Mo in Ireland last March before being sent to Dubawi.

Justify goes for more juvenile Group 2 glory in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly on Sunday through Ramatuelle, the likely favourite after an easy course-and-distance win last time.

