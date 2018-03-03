Attraction and Frankel to meet again in bid to repeat Elarqam success

When a pair of Classic-winning parents have produced a three-year-old with live Classic aspirations of his own, repeating the mating surely makes perfect sense.

It is no surprise, therefore, to learn that the Duke of Roxburghe is sending his star mare Attraction for a third visit to dual world champion Frankel, with the mating having already produced the unbeaten Elarqam, as low as 12-1 for the 2,000 Guineas in May.

The three-year-old joined Mark Johnston's stable having been purchased for 1,600,000gns by Shadwell at Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale in 2016 and subsequently went on to win his two starts as a juvenile, including the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes.

With a Classic campaign on the agenda for Attraction's son, the 17-year-old daughter of Efisio is booked to return to the son of Galileo when she delivers a foal by the Banstead Manor Stud resident in April.

The Duke of Roxburghe said: "The exciting thing is that the mating worked first time round, producing a good-looking horse and more importantly a successful racehorse so far.

"We believe Attraction is carrying a colt again this time and it'd be wonderful to have a filly, so we're going to give it another go. Frankel's a hugely exciting stallion and the nick has worked already once, so why not go again?

"It's an exciting time through the winter to dream as to what they may be. All being well, we'll see Elarqam on Guineas day in Newmarket and, don't worry, I'll be shouting him home!"



Attraction is already the dam of Group 3 winner Fountain Of Youth (by Oasis Dream) and the Grade 3-placed Cushion (Galileo), and her Dubawi colt Maydanny - picked up by Shadwell for 1.35 million guineas at Book 1 last year - has joined his elder half-brother in being housed at Johnston's yard.

Cushion, meanwhile, was barren to Fastnet Rock last year but has an exciting date with Darley's flagship sire Dubawi on the cards.

The duke added: "Dubawi is a brilliant sire in this country; he's a proven horse and he'll suit Cushion physically. It's potentially a very exciting mating.

"Dubawi and Galileo, with Frankel coming up behind them, are the two top proven sires in Europe and they just keep producing Group winners one after another."

Titivation, a Montjeu half-sister to Attraction, is also among the broodmare band at the duke's Floors Stud in Kelso and she has already produced the Listed-winning Titi Makfi. Having been rested last season, she has already left the stud to be covered by Yeomanstown Stud's standout stallion Dark Angel.

"Dark Angel has been very, very successful with his progeny on the racecourse and extremely popular commercially," said the duke. "Titivation has now produced a stakes winner in Titi Makfi and has had some very good-looking stock.

"Titi Makfi will stay in training this year and for a family that has speed in it, it's a really exciting cover."

Keeping the theme of speed in the matings is the visit to Kodiac for Attraction and Titivation's half-sister Fusion. The eight-year-old daughter of Cape Cross is due to Acclamation in March and will then be covered by the Tally-Ho supremo.

"Kodiac is another horse we've used successfully in the last couple of years," the duke said. "He's a terrific winner-getter; a good proven sire. We've had some very good stock out of Fusion and I'm very excited by her."

Federation, a Grade 3-placed Motivator half-sister to Attraction, was among the first book of mares for Haras de Bouquetot's exciting young sire Shalaa and will foal to the son of Invincible Spirit at the beginning of March.

The ten-year-old will then be covered by Nunnery Stud's champion sprinter Muhaarar and the duke said: "We haven't used Muhaarar yet but I've heard nothing but very exciting things about him, and sons of Oasis Dream are doing well at the moment.

"Federation is a big, rangy mare and I think the mating will suit, putting a bit of speed on top of that family."

Dual Derby hero Australia has been chosen to cover Merry Jaunt, a Street Sense half-sister to Hollywood Derby scorer Seek Again, while Comic, the dam of top-flight winners Viva Pataca and Laughing who has recently delivered a "lovely" filly foal by Kingman, has yet to have her mating for 2018 decided.

The duke said: "Merry Jaunt is due to Kingman any minute now and is in Ireland waiting to foal. She's going to Australia who, having seen his stock at the sales last year, were an impressive group of yearlings. He's an extremely good-looking horse and he could be a very exciting horse for the future.

"We haven't quite decided on Comic yet but she's in Newmarket and the thinking is she will be going to a stallion there. We were waiting to make sure she had a good foaling, which we think she has, and will make a decision in the next couple of weeks."

Lady Glinka, an unraced ten-year-old Galileo sister to Mikhail Glinka, delivered a chestnut colt by Zoffany last Monday and has had Bated Breath selected for the next name on her dance card.

Twitch, a Listed-winning daughter of Azamour, sadly lost her foal last year but has an exciting mating in store as she will visit in-demand young French sire Siyouni.

Meanwhile her dam, the Marju mare Blinking - due to Oasis Dream very soon - is being sent to Darley's Iffraaj to replicate the cross that produced four-time Group 1-winning miler Ribchester.

The duke added to his broodmare band at the recent breeding-stock sales with Hibiscus, bought by John and Jake Warren for 400,000gns at Tattersalls in December, and the winning Deep Inside bought in partnership with James Wigan for 175,000gns.

A daughter of Galileo out of the Rock Of Gibraltar mare Jacqueline Quest, Hibiscus recently delivered a filly foal by Zoffany and will now head for a date with Coolmore's Fastnet Rock, while Lope De Vega has been selected for Deep Inside's first cover.

The duke said: "The market was very strong at the sales and to get two quality mares like I did is fantastic. I'm very excited by Hibiscus and it seems it's not rocket science to go to Fastnet Rock, who has been very successful and is a strong, powerful horse. It's been the proven route with Galileo mares.

"Lope De Vega is a really exciting stallion who has produced some terrific strong, powerful horses so far and he is an interesting horse to use first time out for Deep Inside."

It promises to be a busy year for the duke, who as well as having so many well-bred foals to look forward to, assumed the role of chairman of the National Stud in Newmarket on January 1.

