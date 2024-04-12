A new Aintree mission for breeder Ivor Dulohery after the heartbreak of Garrison Savannah
Tom Peacock speaks to a dairy farmer with a bright young hope in the big race
When Ivor Dulohery makes his way to Aintree on Saturday to see the horse he bred, Mahler Mission, compete in the Randox Grand National, it will call to mind an experience of high drama from 33 years ago.
The dairy farmer from Mallow in County Cork and his wife Mary were very nearly part of National history for their role in the backstory of Garrison Savannah, who just over three weeks earlier had fended off The Fellow by a short head in the 1991 Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Mark Pitman had been up with the pace for most of the National aboard his mother Jenny’s strapping bay and still appeared to be cruising as he kicked into a commanding lead at the penultimate fence, yet Garrison Savannah's stamina suddenly ebbed away after the unforgiving Elbow, succumbing to the second wind of Seagram in what was one of the cruellest National defeats since Crisp in 1973.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 12 April 2024inBloodstock
Last updated 16:06, 12 April 2024
- Quality catalogue for Goresbridge’s inaugural point-to-point and National Hunt horses in training sale
- Irish breeding - as well as trainers - could hold the key to the Grand National
- Leading Irish exponents of the breeze-up art among consignors as sales circuit gets going in south west France
- Who are the most expensive yearlings sold at public auction around the world?
- First runner out of dual Group 1 heroine Hydrangea set for Ballydoyle bow at Leopardstown on Sunday
- Quality catalogue for Goresbridge’s inaugural point-to-point and National Hunt horses in training sale
- Irish breeding - as well as trainers - could hold the key to the Grand National
- Leading Irish exponents of the breeze-up art among consignors as sales circuit gets going in south west France
- Who are the most expensive yearlings sold at public auction around the world?
- First runner out of dual Group 1 heroine Hydrangea set for Ballydoyle bow at Leopardstown on Sunday