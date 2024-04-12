A new Aintree mission for breeder Ivor Dulohery after the heartbreak of Garrison Savannah

When Ivor Dulohery makes his way to Aintree on Saturday to see the horse he bred, Mahler Mission, compete in the Randox Grand National, it will call to mind an experience of high drama from 33 years ago.

The dairy farmer from Mallow in County Cork and his wife Mary were very nearly part of National history for their role in the backstory of Garrison Savannah, who just over three weeks earlier had fended off The Fellow by a short head in the 1991 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Mark Pitman had been up with the pace for most of the National aboard his mother Jenny’s strapping bay and still appeared to be cruising as he kicked into a commanding lead at the penultimate fence, yet Garrison Savannah's stamina suddenly ebbed away after the unforgiving Elbow, succumbing to the second wind of Seagram in what was one of the cruellest National defeats since Crisp in 1973.