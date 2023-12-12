Upping The Ante: join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode six previewing the 2024 Cheltenham Festival
Join David Jennings and Johnny Dineen for episode six of Upping The Ante with bet365!
On this week's episode, David and Johnny answer your questions before looking ahead to the action at Cheltenham and Doncaster this week. They then share their weekly charity bets before finishing off with their ante-post perspective on the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.
Watch Upping the Ante here
