The Morning Post

Watch: Maddy Playle is this week's host as Paul Kealy and David Jennings preview the weekend action on The Morning Post

Join host Maddy Playle for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.

Paul Kealy is on the panel this week to give his views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the action at Ascot, Haydock and Newmarket this weekend.

We will also be speaking to Irish Deputy Editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis and tips on the action this weekend.

Read this next:

Everything you need to know about the 2024 Shergar Cup - plus a best bet  

 Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

