Watch: is the whip putting off racing's next generation? | The Front Page

Join James Stevens, Catherine Macrae and Chris Cook as they discuss three of the biggest news stories in racing this week.

Catherine looks at all the latest news regarding the whip and if it's putting off the next generation of racing fans.

Chris speaks about the return of three-time champion Flat jockey Oisin Murphy and Tom Scudamore's shock decision to retire on Friday morning.

The long-awaited white paper is still a big talking point and James discusses what more we know and what racing leaders around the world are saying about the affordability checks in Britain.

