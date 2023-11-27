Racing Post logo
The Front Page

The Front Page: the star who disgraced himself and those who dazzled at the weekend

Big stories on and off the track are packed into the latest edition of The Front Page.

Lee Mottershead, Peter Scargill and Jonathan Harding start the programme by discussing the highs and lows of an incredible weekend, with Equinox, Shishkin, Galopin Des Champs, Fastorslow, Royale Pagaille and Bravemansgame among those whose performances are dissected.

The panel then attempts to make sense of the revelation that the government is assessing remote betting duty rates – a move that could be very bad news for British racing.

British-based jockeys believe the return of Paul Struthers as PJA chief executive is very good news. The Front Page trio ends this week's show by offering their thoughts on his return.

Published on 27 November 2023inThe Front Page

Last updated 15:00, 27 November 2023

