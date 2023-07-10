The Front Page: the Hillsin affair and the big question that must now be answered

Lee Mottershead is joined by betting editor Keith Melrose and deputy industry editor Peter Scargill for an edition of The Front Page in which the team analyse controversial issues in Britain and the US and give their thoughts on a weekend of Group 1 action.

Keith tells us why a positive outcome might yet arise from the Hillsin affair and reveals what he believes is the big question that now needs to be answered.

Lee looks at Group 1 victories for Paddington, Westover and Good Guess, while also asking whether Chaldean can bounce back from his Deauville flop.

Finally, Peter tells us why the soap opera of US racing has hit its latest dramatic twist and examines what the future might hold for the sport's most famous American face, Bob Baffert.

