The Front Page: owners are quitting racing over affordability checks

This week Racing Post editor Tom Kerr is joined by Maddy Playle and Catherine Macrae to discuss the latest big stories.

Maddy opens with the news that a number of major owners have voiced concerns over the impact of affordability checks, which some say are causing them to withdraw from the sport.

Catherine sheds light on the latest controversy over British racing's premierisation strategy, which will see funding for smaller tracks cut to help fund the sport's new headline Premier racing fixtures.

Finally the panel looks ahead to York, including Paddington's appearance in the Juddmonte International, and there's a difference of opinion around Arc favourite Ace Impact's performance at Deauville last week.

