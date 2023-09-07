Racing Postcast: Irish Champions Festival preview show with David Jennings and Graeme Rodway

Sam Hart is joined by David Jennings and Graeme Rodway to preview the action from Leopardstown, Haydock and the Curragh this weekend.

The panel begin by focusing on day one of the Irish Champions Festival at Leopardstown. The Irish Champion Stakes looks a great race but both Graeme and DJ are taking on the top two in the market.

In the second part of the show, Graeme and DJ head to the Curragh on Sunday for day two of the Irish Champions Festival. The panel are excited to see the return of Kyprios, but can he carry on where he left off in 2022?

To end the show, the Postcast team give their best bets away from Ireland before sharing their NAPs for the weekend.

Read this next:

Boom or bust? Five hot favourites to back or avoid at the Irish Champions Festival this weekend

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and pay just £9.99 per month for your first two months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Ultimate Monthly using code SUMMER. First two payments charged at £9.99, renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew. Offer expires 30/09/2023.